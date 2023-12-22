FIFA member associations will receive up to $8 million each to support their development activities in 2024, the world governing body said in a report on Friday.

The funds will be given when FIFA begins its four-year cycle of the Forward Development Programme (FDP) which begins in January.

The FDP aims to support football development in each of FIFA member associations.

FIFA already provided $2.79 billion to its member associations and confederations for investment in soccer development over the first two cycles of the programme.

"From the very start, we pledged that revenues generated by football would be used for the benefit of our sport all around the world, for girls and boys, for women and men, and we have been as good as our word," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

The associations spent the funds on building new, or maintaining existing, infrastructure, developing domestic competitions, and covering running costs related to administration and governance.

