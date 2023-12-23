Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has renewed his contract with reigning Italian Serie A champions Napoli, the club announced on Saturday.

The 24-year-old will remain with the Naples club until 2026, according to a club statement.

After an offensive TikTok video released from Napoli's official account in September, there were rumors about a falling out between the Italian club and the African Footballer of the Year award winner .

Osimhen's previous deal would have expired in June 2025 and his renewal has been a subject of discussion in Italy since Napoli won their first league title in over three decades last season, under former coach Luciano Spalletti.

Potential EPL switch

He helped Napoli win the 2022-23 Italian league title by becoming the top scorer of the season with 26 goals and was recently linked with English Premier League side Chelsea.

In total, Osimhen, who was named African player of the year earlier this month, has scored 67 times in 118 Napoli appearances since signing from Lille in 2020 for an initial 70 million euros.

This season has been a difficult one for Osimhen, with a hamstring injury keeping him out of action for a chunk of the campaign and internal rows threatening to spoil what had been an idyllic relationship with the city of Naples.

