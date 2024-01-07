By Brian Okoth

Libya, Algeria and Angola have the cheapest petrol in Africa, a new report by the globalpetrolprices.com says.

In Libya, a litre of petrol retails at $0.031, while in Algeria it costs $0.342. In Angola, a litre of the commodity goes for $0.362.

Egypt ($0.362), Sudan ($0.700), Nigeria ($0.722), Tunisia ($0.824), Gabon ($1.002), Liberia ($1.021) and Ghana ($1,033) round out the list of ten African countries with the cheapest petrol.

"As a general rule, richer countries have higher prices while poorer countries and the countries that produce and export oil have significantly lower prices," the report, which analysed petrol prices as of January 1, 2024, says.

Same petroleum prices at international market

"The differences in prices across countries are due to the various taxes and subsidies for petrol," the report says, adding that: "All countries have access to the same petroleum prices of international markets but then decide to impose different taxes. As a result, the retail price of petrol is different."

According to the report, the average price of petrol globally is $1.30. This means that at least 23 African countries have petrol prices that are below the global average.

The Central African Republic (CAR), Senegal and Seychelles have the most expensive petrol in Africa. A litre of petrol in CAR retails for $1.852, while in Senegal it is $1.667. In Seychelles, it is $1.595.

Morocco ($1.563), Mauritius ($1.558), Zimbabwe ($1.550), Sierra Leone ($1.524), Burundi ($1.523), Malawi ($1.499) and Ivory Coast ($1.473) are among ten countries in Africa that have the most expensive petrol.

Data of 13 African countries missing

Globalpetrolprices.com did not share data of 13 African countries.

The 13 countries are Somalia, Comoros, Niger, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Djibouti, Eritrea, Sao Tome and Principe, South Sudan, Chad, Mauritania, Eswatini and The Gambia.

Four African countries have the cheapest petrol globally

Globally, Iran, Libya, Venezuela, Algeria, Kuwait, Angola, Egypt, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, and Bahrain have the cheapest petrol, in that order. A litre of petrol in these countries cost a maximum of $0.530.

Petroleum subsidy protests

Hong Kong, Monaco, Iceland, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Israel, Switzerland, Singapore, and Barbados have the most expensive fuel in the world, in that order. A litre of petrol in these countries goes for at least $2.016.

In Africa, several nations including Kenya, Nigeria and Angola have witnessed protests over the cost of fuel after their respective governments scrapped fuel subsidy.

The report said that the exchange rate plays an important role in determining the price of petrol in the domestic market.

"Oil is traded in US dollars. When the domestic currency depreciates, this makes oil imports more expensive, even if crude oil prices are unchanged. The reverse happens when the local currency appreciates: imported oil products become cheaper and fuel prices decrease," the report says.

Petrol more expensive than diesel

Globalpetrolprices.com noted that "petrol is more expensive than diesel fuel in almost all countries."

"The difference is about 10%, but it varies across countries and over time."

Crude oil prices, exchange rates, season, and refining, marketing and distribution costs are the leading factors for a regular change in the global oil prices, the report says.

Below is the list of African countries' fuel prices – from the cheapest to the most expensive, bar 13 countries:

1. Libya – 0.031 US dollars.

2. Algeria – 0.342

3. Angola – 0.362

4. Egypt – 0.403

5. Sudan – 0.700

6. Nigeria – 0.722

7. Tunisia – 0.824

8. Gabon – 1.002

9. Liberia – 1.021

10. Ghana – 1.033

11. Lesotho – 1.048

12. Namibia – 1.124

13. Swaziland – 1.124

14. Botswana – 1.125

15. Benin – 1.145

16. Zambia – 1.162

17. DR Congo – 1.178

18. Togo – 1.179

19. South Africa – 1.205

20. Cameroon – 1.229

21. Tanzania – 1.252

22. Madagascar – 1.277

23. Rwanda – 1.298

24. Cape Verde – 1.323

25. Mozambique – 1.350

26. Kenya – 1.360

27. Ethiopia – 1.375

28. Guinea – 1.392

29. Burkina Faso – 1.431

30. Uganda – 1.438

31. Mali – 1.458

32. Ivory Coast – 1.473

33. Malawi – 1.499

34. Burundi – 1.523

35. Sierra Leone – 1.524

36. Zimbabwe – 1.550

37. Mauritius – 1.558

38. Morocco – 1.563

39. Seychelles – 1.595

40. Senegal – 1.667

41. Central African Republic – 1.852