Friday, January, 12, 2024

16:49 GMT — Türkiye is "closely" following South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

"We are very concerned with the reports that Israel's war crimes may amount to genocide, and closely following the hearings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over Israel’s breaches of the 1948 Genocide Convention," Oncu Keceli said in a statement.

"Israeli occupation, Israeli expansionist mentality and actions that completely ignore human rights, international law, and moral principles have led to the catastrophic situation in Gaza," he said.

"Efforts by members of the Israeli government to divert the attention from the atrocities they perpetrate will not yield any result," Keceli stressed.

16:59 GMT — Israel, Qatar reach agreement for medicine delivery to Israeli hostages:Israeli PM's Office

Israel announced an agreement with Qatar to allow the delivery of medicine to hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, the Israeli prime minister's office said.

16:47 GMT — Vaccines for children in Gaza and shipment of medicines arrived — ministry

Palestinian health minister announces the arrival of vaccines for children in Gaza and shipment of medicines from the World Bank in coordination with UNICEF via Egypt.

16:41 GMT — Egypt expresses concern over air strikes on Yemen, escalation in Red Sea

Egypt expressed deep concern over the escalation of military operations in the Red Sea and the air strikes on areas inside Yemen and called for efforts to reduce tension in the region, the Foreign Ministry said.

15:36 GMT — Lebanese prime minister says calm in Lebanon requires ceasefire in Gaza

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said that the calm in Lebanon requires a quick ceasefire in Gaza.

“We informed all the international delegates who visited Lebanon that talking about a truce in Lebanon only is illogical,” said Mikati during his speech at the Cabinet session at the Government Palace in central Beirut.

The Lebanese official demanded that “a ceasefire be reached as soon as possible in Gaza, in parallel with a serious ceasefire in Lebanon.”

15:13 GMT — Israel releases 8 Palestinian women from jail

The Israeli authorities released eight Palestinian women from jail who had been detained in Gaza.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) reported that the Israeli authorities released detainees from the Karm Abu Salem crossing along with other Palestinians from Gaza.

It added that all eight Palestinian women were held in the Israeli Damon prison, located in northern Israel.

The statement also said that the number of Palestinian women detainees from Gaza held in the Damon prison is more than 50, with the eldest woman 82 years old and the youngest 15 years old.

It noted that the number of detained Palestinian women from Gaza is higher than the 50 in the Damon prison facility, while the others are still held in unknown locations.

"The (Israeli) occupation continues to apply the crime of enforced disappearance against the (Palestinian women) detainees," the group said.

14:53 GMT — Yemen's Houthis vow to continue preventing Israeli, Israel-linked ships from sailing in Red Sea

The Houthis said they will continue to target Israeli ships or those heading to occupied Palestine, despite the US-UK airstrikes on the group, Yemen's Saba news agency reported.

Mahdi Al Mashat, head of the group's Supreme Political Council, said, “The American-Zionist and British aggression against Yemen is a brutal and unjustified criminal aggression, a blatant violation of all laws , and they will pay a heavy price.”

He emphasised the group's commitment to “preventing Israeli ships or those heading to occupied Palestine, regardless of the American Zionist and British aggression against the Yemeni people.”

“Yemeni blood is precious, and our revenge does not abate," Mashat said, adding that the US and UK's action "will not dissuade Yemen from its position of support Palestine.”

14:49 GMT— 15 Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza battles in past 24 hours

The Israeli army revealed that 15 soldiers have been injured in the last 24 hours in Gaza.

The number of injured soldiers and officers since the beginning of the war on Oct. 7 has risen to 2,511, compared to 2,496 on Thursday, according to data published on the army's website.

14:41 GMT — Israeli shelling disrupts telecommunications in Gaza — operator

The Palestinian telecommunications company Paltel has said telephone and internet services were cut off again across Gaza due to Israeli shelling.

"We regret to announce that all telecom services in Gaza have been lost due to the ongoing aggression. Gaza is blacked out again," said Paltel in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

14:26 GMT — Russia to hold consultations to resolve Gaza conflict

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that Moscow is planning consultations with key players in Moscow to harmonise their positions on resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Zakharova told Anadolu that the process of organising a meeting is under way.

She said Moscow does not have a " magic wand" to resolve the conflict in one fell swoop, but a solution is possible and demands hard work and honesty.

"International and regional efforts aimed at ending the war in Gaza are not yielding the necessary results due to the fact that a number of external players are acting on the basis of their own agenda... These are the political games of a narrow group of elites," she stressed.

"What is required is not competition, but a creative synthesis of various constructive ideas on an international legal basis," she said.

According to her, the US attempts to oust other players from the process of Palestinian-Israeli reconciliation, and that has "brought the situation to its current catastrophic state."

"We continue to raise the issue of creating an effective mediation mechanism for Middle East settlement, in which the states of the region would play an important role," she said.

13:39 GMT — Israel 'failed to disprove' genocide case before ICJ — S Africa

Israel "failed to disprove" South Africa's genocide case presented before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), South Africa's justice minister said.

Following Israel's defence at the World Court, Ronald Lamola, who led the South African delegation, told reporters in The Hague: "The state of Israel, today, failed to disprove South Africa as compelling that was presented before the Court."

"We believe and remain very confident that those facts (are) still in violation of the Genocide Convention," Lamola said.

The minister reiterated: "No matter what some individual within the group of Palestine and Gaza may have done, and no matter how great the threat to Israel citizens might be, genocidal attacks on the whole of Gaza... with the intent of destroying them cannot be justified at all."

Lamola also responded to Israel's accusation calling South Africa's arguments "confusing and partial." He said most of its arguments, including humanitarian aid and displacement, were also by the UN.

Ammar Hijazi, the assistant minister for multilateral affairs of the State of Palestine, said that Israel has "not been able to provide any solid arguments on the basis of fact and law" during its oral arguments.

"What Israel has provided today are many of the already debunked lies that have been said before," Hijazi said.​​​​​​​

13:27 GMT — Iran condemns 'arbitrary' US, UK strikes on Houthis

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanani, said in a statement that Tehran "strongly condemned the military attacks of the United States and the United Kingdom this morning on several Yemeni cities".

He said the strikes were "an arbitrary action, a clear violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Yemen, and a violation of international laws and regulations".

Kanani warned that the attacks on Yemen "will have no result other than fuelling insecurity and instability in the region", as well as "diverting the world's attention from the crimes" in Gaza.

The spokesperson urged the international community to take action "to prevent the spread of war".

13:04 GMT —Iran has 'special responsibility' in ending Houthi attacks: NATO

NATO underlined that Iran has a "special responsibility" in ending Houthi attacks, calling the strikes conducted by the US and UK "defensive."

"Over the past few months, we have seen Houthi forces attempt dozens of attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. These attacks are a direct threat to maritime security and to international commerce," spokesperson Dylan White said in a statement to Anadolu.

"These strikes were defensive and designed to preserve freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most vital waterways," he said regarding the strikes carried out by the US and UK late Thursday against a number of Houthi targets in Yemen, with support from Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and Bahrain.

"The Houthi attacks must end. Houthi forces are supported, supplied and equipped by Iran," he said and stressed: "So Tehran has a special responsibility to reign in its proxies."

13:02 GMT — Russia strongly condemns UK, US strikes on Yemen

Russia strongly condemned the overnight air strikes by the US and UK on Yemen’s Houthis.

Russia's concerns, voiced during a discussion earlier this week of a US-sponsored UN Security Council resolution against Houthi attacks on ships, that the document will be "misinterpreted" and used to justify "illegal actions" have materialised, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a press briefing in Moscow.

"Our fears have been confirmed that the US position in the UN Security Council on the Red Sea is only a pretext for further escalation of tension in the region. We strongly condemn the actions of the US and its allies," she stressed.

According to Zakharova, military escalation in the Red Sea region may negate the positive trends that have emerged recently towards the resolution of the Yemen conflict, as well as provoke destabilisation throughout the Middle East region.

"As we warned, to justify their aggression, the Anglo-Saxons are trying to use UN Security Council Resolution 2722, adopted the day before under the pretext of ensuring the safety of navigation in the Red Sea," she emphasised.

“Americans have been using such absolutely unscrupulous methods, contrary to international law, for a long time.”

In the same way, the West used "perverted interpretations of UN Security Council decisions" to unleash "criminal actions" in Iraq and Libya, she said.

Separately, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed the UK and US strikes as "illegitimate": "We condemn them (the strikes). From the point of view of international law, they are illegitimate. That's our position," he stressed.

12:58 GMT — Israeli analyst unveils fresh proposal for hostage swap, ceasefire in Gaza

A prominent Israeli commentator revealed a new proposal for a hostage swap between Tel Aviv and Palestinian factions, along with a ceasefire in Gaza.

Nahum Barnea, senior analyst for Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, wrote: "The plan discusses a three-month ceasefire agreement, with implementation to be gradual.”

He added: "The agreement will include the release of all hostages, both alive and deceased, in stages, with the first stage being humanitarian, including the release of the sick, wounded, and elderly hostages as a top priority.”

Barnea continued: "In addition to releasing thousands of Palestinian prisoners, both adults and minors, from Israeli prisons, other demands are supposed to be met.”

According to Barnea, these demands include “a significant increase in humanitarian aid provided to Gaza, the return of residents to the northern area of the enclave, the withdrawal of Israeli army forces, and the establishment of an internationally funded administration for the reconstruction of Gaza from its ruins.”

He continued: "The worst of all is Hamas's partnership in controlling the Gaza Strip in the future.”

However, the Israeli analyst did not specify the party behind this proposal.

12:52 GMT — No plans to add US troops to region, Pentagon says after strikes on Yemen

The United States has no plans to add additional forces to the region after US and British militaries conducted strikes on Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said.

Ryder said Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, who was hospitalised on Jan. 1 to treat an infection, was in good condition, had spoken twice to President Joe Biden in the last two days and had been "actively engaged in overseeing and directing these strikes."

12:50 GMT - World Court lacks jurisdiction over Gaza war - Israel

Israel said the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has no jurisdiction under the Genocide Convention to order it to halt its war on Gaza.

Israel did not have the needed "special intent" to commit crimes under the Genocide Convention, its lawyer said on the second day of hearings of a case in which South Africa has demanded an immediate end of Israel's offensive against the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

"This is no genocide. South Africa tells us only half the story," lawyer Malcolm Shaw said.

12:38 GMT - Israel denies committing genocide, claims to protect its people

Weaponising the term “genocide” against Israel "averts" the aims of the UN Genocide Convention, Israel contended, claiming during its oral arguments at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague that it is only trying to protect its own people.

"The key component of genocide, the intention to destroy people, in whole or in part, is totally lacking," argued the Israeli delegation to the court.

It also asserted that the 1948 Genocide Convention "was not designed to address the brutal effects of intense hostilities on civilians," and added: "Even when the use of force raises 'very serious issues of international law, and involves an enormous suffering and continuing loss of life'."

11:48 GMT - Gaza's devastated Al Shifa hospital reestablishes some services: WHO

Gaza's largest hospital, which has been hard-hit by Israel's war on Gaza, has partially reestablished services, the World Health Organization said after reaching the facility for the first time in over two weeks.

The UN health agency said it and partners had reached the Al Shifa hospital in the north of Gaza on Thursday, delivering desperately needed fuel and medical supplies.

"The team reported that Al Shifa, previously Gaza's premier hospital, has (partially) reestablished services," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

11:19 GMT - Israel has shown 'recurring failures' to uphold int'l law — UN

The United Nations human rights office has said that Israel has repeatedly failed to uphold international humanitarian law since it launched its offensive in Gaza in response to a cross-border rampage by Hamas on Oct. 7.

"We've repeatedly highlighted Israel's recurring failures to uphold the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law: distinction, proportionality and precautions in carrying out attacks," said Elizabeth Throssell , spokesperson for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

"The High Commissioner has stressed that breaches of these obligations risk exposure to liability for war crimes, and has also warned of the risks of other atrocity crimes."

10:10 GMT - ICJ hears Israel's response to Gaza genocide accusations

Israel has begun presenting its defence at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague against South Africa's case that it has committed genocide.

On day one of the trial, South Africa presented hard evidence in the case it filed on December 29, accusing Israel of genocide and violations of the UN Genocide Convention with its actions in Gaza since October 7.

The South African side is requesting an injunction by the top UN court to halt Israel's military assault on Gaza, which has dragged on for more than three months, with the death toll rising to over 23,000 and nearly 60,000 people injured.

09:21 GMT - Qatar sends 18 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Qatar has sent an aircraft carrying 18 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza, which remains under Israeli blockade and faces continued attacks.

According to the Qatar News Agency, a Qatar Armed Forces plane carrying humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people in Gaza was dispatched to the city of El Arish, Egypt, near Gaza.

The aircraft, carrying 18 tons of aid, including food and shelter materials, will be transported from Egypt to Gaza.

08:25 GMT - Türkiye airlifts 85 more Gaza residents for treatment

Türkiye transferred 85 more patients and wounded in the besieged Gaza from Egypt to Turkish soil Thursday, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Two planes carrying patients and their companions landed in the capital Ankara on Thursday night.

A total of “85 patients and injured individuals from Gaza are being brought to Türkiye this evening from Egypt. Accompanied by a group of 106 escorts, the patients will receive medical treatment in our country," Koca announced on X.

07:30 GMT - Israel allowed very little of Gaza aid this month: UN

The UN humanitarian office says Israel allowed only three of 21 deliveries of food, medicine and other lifesaving supplies to northern Gaza between January 1 and January 10.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the deliveries also included missions to provide medical supplies and fuel for water and sanitation facilities in Gaza City.

"The UN's ability to respond to extensive needs in the northern part of Gaza is being curtailed by recurring denials of access for aid deliveries and lack of coordinated safe access by the Israeli authorities," he told reporters Thursday. "These denials and severe access constraints are paralysing the ability of humanitarian partners to respond meaningfully, consistently and at scale."

05:20 GMT - Israel kills at least nine civilians

Israel has killed at least nine civilians and wounded several others in an air strike targeting a residential home in the Shawka neighbourhood, east of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported its teams transported nine casualties following the Israeli attack on the Abu Seneima family home in the neighbourhood.

The Israeli raid reduced the house to rubble upon the heads of its civilian occupants.

05:00 GMT - Israel to counter genocide accusations at World Court

Israel will respond to strong accusations brought by South Africa at the UN's top court that its brutal war in besieged Gaza is a state-led genocide campaign aimed at wiping out the Palestinian population.

Israel has rejected the accusations of genocide as baseless and said South Africa was acting as a mouthpiece for Hamas resistance group.

The 1948 Genocide Convention, enacted in the wake of the mass murder of Jews in the Nazi Holocaust, defines genocide as "acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group".

04:35 GMT - US, UK start striking Yemen's Houthis

The US and UK started carrying out strikes against Yemen's Houthi rebels.

This is the first time strikes have been launched against the Iran-backed group since it started targeting international shipping in the Red Sea late last year in solidarity with Palestine.

04:00 GMT - South African president says proud of country’s legal team

South Africa's president has said that he was pleased with how his country's legal team argued its case at the International Court of Justice [ICJ] against Israel for committing genocide in besieged Gaza.

"I have never felt as proud as I felt today when our legal team was arguing our case in The Hague," said Cyril Ramaphosa, addressing the Women's League of his ruling African National Congress party.

Ramaphosa said his country had put together a strong team of lawyers to represent South Africa's case at the top UN court in The Hague, the Netherlands.

03:22 GMT - ICJ genocide hearings offer hope for Palestinians: Amnesty International

Amnesty International has said that ongoing proceedings at the International Court of Justice [ICJ] related to South Africa's genocide case against Israel have the potential to safeguard Palestinian civilians, bring an "end to the man-made humanitarian catastrophe" in besieged Gaza, and provide a glimmer of hope for international justice.

"As the US continues to use its veto power to block the UN Security Council from calling for a ceasefire, war crimes and crimes against humanity are rife, and the risk of genocide is real. States have a positive obligation to prevent and punish genocide and other atrocity crimes," said Agnes Callamard, secretary general of Amnesty International, in a statement.

"The ICJ’s examination of Israel's conduct is a vital step for the protection of Palestinian lives, to restore trust and credibility in the universal application of international law, and to pave the way for justice and reparation for victims," she added.

