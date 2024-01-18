By Charles Mgbolu

It’s barely three weeks into the new year, but Nigerian music star Davido is striking while the iron is still hot, opening the year with a mega concert at the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena in London, which event planners say is already sold out.

This is the third time the 31-year-old ‘Unavailable’ crooner is selling out the arena, having previously successfully held sold-out concerts there in 2019 and 2022.

The O2 Arena is among the world’s biggest entertainment venues.

Formerly, only western artists with huge international appeal, such as Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Drake, etc., could muster a crowd capable of filling out the indoor venue.

But Afrobeats artists like Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy have now repeatedly upended that.

The O2 Arena also does not come cheap, with artists paying as high as $600,000 per day to rent the venue.

The concert tagged ‘’Timeless Tour" is scheduled for January 28, 2024.

The tour is a marathon concert scheduled to take place in different cities across the globe, including Paris, Laval (Canada), New York, and Florida.

''Timeless tour'' follows the release of Davido's record-breaking fourth album of the same title, released in March 2023.

After his O2 Arena event, Davido is expected to pause briefly and hold breath as he is nominated in the 2024 Grammy Awards for Best African Song Performance for 'Unavailable', Best Global Song Performance for 'Feel', and Best Global Album for 'Timeless'.

He is nominated alongside fellow Nigerians Burna Boy, Asake, Olamide, and Ayra Starr.

