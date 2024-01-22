AFRICA
Cameroon school stampede leaves 106 injured
A stampede at a school in Cameroon's capital Yaounde has left at least 106 students injured.
Unconfirmed reports indicate that ten children were killed during a stampede at a school in Cameroon's capital Yaounde on January 22, 2024. / Photo: AFP
January 22, 2024

A tragic stampede occurred on Monday at Lycee Bilingue Etoug-Ebe High School in Yaounde, the capital city of Cameroon, leaving 106 injured, with reports of multiple casualties.

The chaos unfolded when hundreds of students, running late for school, surged to enter the premises after the gates were opened. The rush resulted in a stampede, causing injuries to a significant number of students.

Witnesses described a scene of panic and confusion as the crowd surged forward, with students being knocked down and trampled in the chaos.

Amid the pandemonium, angry students vented their frustration by destroying the principal's car, overturning it in an outburst of emotion.

Answers sought

Local media reports, quoting Emmanuel Mariel Djikdent, Mfoundi's senior divisional officer, and first responders and emergency teams, indicate that at least 10 students have lost their lives in the incident.

The exact number of casualties is still under assessment as rescue efforts continue.

At the scene of the incident, parents and community members gathered, with some demanding answers and accountability from school officials.

