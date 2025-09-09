A spokesperson for Nigeria's Dangote refinery said on Tuesday that the country would not see a petrol shortage despite an ongoing strike by a union representing fuel tanker drivers.

The strike, which began on Monday and has since drawn support from other unions in Nigeria and abroad, comes as the refinery, the largest in Africa, is hiring its own drivers to deliver petrol to retailers.

"There is no fuel shortage, everything is going on," a refinery spokesperson, Anthony Chiejina, told AFP, adding that talks were continuing between the union, the government and the company.

Before last year's opening of the Dangote refinery, with a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, Nigeria had to import almost all its petrol.

Union's grievances