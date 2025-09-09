AFRICA
South Africa has sent officials to US for trade talks, President Ramaphosa says
South Africa has sent officials to the US to prepare for trade negotiations after attempting for months to strike a deal with the Trump administration to roll back steep tariffs.
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has said his government will send representatives to the US for trade talks. / Others
September 9, 2025

South Africa has sent officials to the United States to prepare for trade negotiations after attempting for months to strike a deal with the Trump administration to roll back steep tariffs, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump imposed a 30% tariff on imports from South Africa after Ramaphosa's government made several unsuccessful attempts to propose a trade agreement.

"The Presidency and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition have sent representatives... who are preparing for further formal negotiations with the United States government, which should be taking place in just a few days," Ramaphosa told parliament.

He said the South African officials would meet representatives of Trump's administration, lawmakers and business figures in New York and Washington.

Revised trade proposal

The Office of the US Trade Representative did not immediately respond to a Reuters request to confirm the talks.

In the days before the tariffs were implemented, South African officials said Washington had not responded to their offers or come to the negotiating table. They submitted a revised proposal for trade deal a month ago.

Ramaphosa said South Africa's leverage was its natural resources, particularly critical minerals, and that discussions with the US were revolving around that.

"Even as we may well want to export the critical minerals, we want them to leave the shores of South Africa as finished products... So that is the type of discussion that we are having with them," he said.

Relationship deteriorates

South Africa's relationship with the US has reached a diplomatic low this year over a number of issues, including Trump's accusations of persecution against the white minority, which Pretoria denies. Those claims prompted the creation of a refugee programme for white South Africans.

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen told Reuters last month that to secure lower tariffs, South Africa might need to address some of Trump's criticisms, including his opposition to affirmative action laws aimed at redressing apartheid-era racial discrimination.

SOURCE:Reuters
