South Africa has sent officials to the United States to prepare for trade negotiations after attempting for months to strike a deal with the Trump administration to roll back steep tariffs, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump imposed a 30% tariff on imports from South Africa after Ramaphosa's government made several unsuccessful attempts to propose a trade agreement.

"The Presidency and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition have sent representatives... who are preparing for further formal negotiations with the United States government, which should be taking place in just a few days," Ramaphosa told parliament.

He said the South African officials would meet representatives of Trump's administration, lawmakers and business figures in New York and Washington.

Revised trade proposal

The Office of the US Trade Representative did not immediately respond to a Reuters request to confirm the talks.