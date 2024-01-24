The Ghanaian Football Association (GFA) has sacked Chris Hughton as head coach of the national team, the Black Stars, following their early elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana failed to win any of their three group-stage matches at the AFCON 2023 tournament, picking up only two points and finishing third in Group B.

The sacking of Hughton was decided by the executive council of the GFA

“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) wishes to announce that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the senior national team with immediate effect,’’ the FA said in a statement.

‘’The coming days provide a roadmap on the future direction of the Black Stars,” GFA added.

AFCON struggles

Ghana had hoped they could still qualify for the Round of 16 as one of the best third-placed teams despite the disappointing draw against Mozambique on Monday.

However, Cameroon's 3-2 victory against The Gambia on Tuesday confirmed the elimination of the Black Stars from the tournament.

Hughton was promoted to the position of head coach of Ghana in February 2023, following the resignation of Otto Addo after the failure of the Black Stars to advance to knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

