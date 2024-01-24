SPORTS
2 MIN READ
AFCON 2023: Ghana sack coach Chris Hughton
Ghana failed to win a match at the tournament, picking up only two points and finishing third in Group B.
AFCON 2023: Ghana sack coach Chris Hughton
Chris Hughton was appointed Ghana's Head Coach in February 2023. Photo: Ghana Football Association  / Others
January 24, 2024

The Ghanaian Football Association (GFA) has sacked Chris Hughton as head coach of the national team, the Black Stars, following their early elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana failed to win any of their three group-stage matches at the AFCON 2023 tournament, picking up only two points and finishing third in Group B.

The sacking of Hughton was decided by the executive council of the GFA

“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) wishes to announce that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the senior national team with immediate effect,’’ the FA said in a statement.

‘’The coming days provide a roadmap on the future direction of the Black Stars,” GFA added.

AFCON struggles

Ghana had hoped they could still qualify for the Round of 16 as one of the best third-placed teams despite the disappointing draw against Mozambique on Monday.

However, Cameroon's 3-2 victory against The Gambia on Tuesday confirmed the elimination of the Black Stars from the tournament.

Hughton was promoted to the position of head coach of Ghana in February 2023, following the resignation of Otto Addo after the failure of the Black Stars to advance to knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us