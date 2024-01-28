SPORTS
Guinea stun Equatorial Guinea to reach AFCON quarters
Guinea beat Equatorial Guinea 1-0 on Sunday to advance to the quarterfinal of the 2023 AFCON tournament in Côte d'Ivoire.
Guinea needed a late goal to eliminate Equatorial Guinea from the 2023 AFCON tournament on January 28, 2024. / Photo: AFP
January 28, 2024

Guinea scored with the last kick of the game to end the giant-killing run of Equatorial Guinea at the Africa Cup of Nations and book themselves a slot in the quarter-finals with a 1-0 victory at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

Mohamed Bayo's superb glancing header in the eighth minute of stoppage time in the last-16 clash proved the difference after Equatorial Guinea, who were down to 10 men in the second half, missed a penalty.

Guinea ended a long sequence of losing in the knockout stage of the Cup of Nations but took their time, and rode their luck, to claim victory.

It came after a spell of probing football at the end of the game and from an accurate cross on the right from full back Ibrahim Diakite that Bayo expertly flicked into the net, in a small gap between the near post and the goalkeeper.

Equatorial Guinea red card

"It was a very satisfying victory. We had a lot of criticism after our group games but my players got due reward for all of their work," Guinea coach Kaba Diawara said.

Guinea had brought on the Bundesliga-based pair of Naby Keita and Serhou Guirassy to inject urgency into their attack and they slowly took command in the closing stages, setting up several chances.

Guinea had a man advantage from the 55th minute when Equatorial Guinea's influential holding midfielder Federico Bikoro was sent off for a high-foot tackle on Bayo that was dangerous.

But despite the disadvantage, Equatorial Guinea should have gone ahead just minutes later when Iban Salvador was clipped from behind in the penalty area by wing back Sekou Sylla.

VAR review

It took a lengthy VAR review before the referee awarded the kick but Emilio Nsue, the tournament's leading scorer with five goals, hit his effort against the upright with the goalkeeper going the other away.

Equatorial Guinea then looked to play for time and try and force the game to an extra 30 minutes and post-match penalties.

However, Guinea snatched victory to end the fairytale run of the small central African nation, who had finished ahead of hosts Côte d'Ivoire and Nigeria in Group A and who on Monday produced a shock by thrashing the hosts 4-0.

Guinea had the best chance of a pedestrian first half when they broke on the counter-attack after defending a corner and Aguibou Camara was running toward the opposing goal, but then inexplicably hesitated and allowed full back Basilio Ndong to steam across from the left and make a convincing tackle.

'Difficult to recover'

"The course of the game changed when we had a key player sent off and then we missed the penalty. It was very difficult to recover from these two blows," Equatorial Guinea coach Juan Micha said.

Guinea now meet the winner of Sunday's later game between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Egypt in San Pedro.

