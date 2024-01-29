SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Côte d'Ivoire knock Senegal out of AFCON
2023 AFCON hosts Côte d'Ivoire have knocked Senegal out of the tournament.
Côte d'Ivoire knock Senegal out of AFCON
Senegal lost against Côte d'Ivoire on post-match penalties on January 29, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
January 29, 2024

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) defending champions Senegal have been knocked out of the 2023 tournament by hosts Côte d'Ivoire.

Côte d'Ivoire beat Senegal 5-4 on post-match penalties on Monday to qualify for the quarterfinal. The two teams had played to a 1-1 draw in a round of 16 match that went to extra-time.

Habib Diallo of Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab had put Senegal ahead in the 4th minute, but Côte d'Ivoire left it late to snatch an equaliser in the 86th minute through a Franck Kessie penalty.

Côte d'Ivoire will play against Mali or Burkina Faso in the quarterfinal on Saturday.

Senegal won last edition's AFCON title, beating Egypt 4-2 on post-match penalties after a 0-0 stalemate in the final of the 2021 tournament hosted by Cameroon.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us