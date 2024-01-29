Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) defending champions Senegal have been knocked out of the 2023 tournament by hosts Côte d'Ivoire.

Côte d'Ivoire beat Senegal 5-4 on post-match penalties on Monday to qualify for the quarterfinal. The two teams had played to a 1-1 draw in a round of 16 match that went to extra-time.

Habib Diallo of Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab had put Senegal ahead in the 4th minute, but Côte d'Ivoire left it late to snatch an equaliser in the 86th minute through a Franck Kessie penalty.

Côte d'Ivoire will play against Mali or Burkina Faso in the quarterfinal on Saturday.

Senegal won last edition's AFCON title, beating Egypt 4-2 on post-match penalties after a 0-0 stalemate in the final of the 2021 tournament hosted by Cameroon.

