Mali dump Burkina Faso out of AFCON tournamnet
Mali have dumped Burkina Faso out of the 2023 AFCON tournament after a 2-1 win in the round of 16 on Tuesday.
Mali will play against hosts Côte d'Ivoire in the 2023 AFCON quarterfinal on February 3, 2024. / Photo: AFP
January 30, 2024

Mali profited from quick starts to each half as an own goal from Edmond Tapsoba and a strike by Lassine Sinayoko secured a 2-1 victory over Burkina Faso in an Africa Cup of Nations last-16 clash at the Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly in Korhogo on Tuesday.

Mali scored within three minutes at the start of the match as the unfortunate Tapsoba turned the ball into his own net, and caught the Burkinabe cold again when they added a second two minutes after the break as Sinayoko netted his third goal of the tournament.

Burkina Faso pulled a goal back when Bertrand Traore slotted a penalty just before the hour-mark, but could not force an equaliser against a Mali side with a well-deserved reputation for a miserly defence, one of the reasons why they are among the tournament favourites.

Mali are seeking their first continental title and next face hosts Côte d'Ivoire in a quarterfinal that will be played in Bouake on Saturday.

SOURCE:Reuters
