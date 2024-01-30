SPORTS
South Africa knock Morocco out of AFCON
South Africa have knocked Morocco out of the 2023 AFCON tournament to book a quarterfinal date with Cape Verde on Saturday.
South Africa's solid performance against Morocco on January 30, 2024 saw them progress to the 2023 AFCON quarters. / Photo: Reuters
January 30, 2024

Evidence Makgopa and Teboho Mokoena scored second-half goals as South Africa shocked Morocco with a 2-0 victory to dump the World Cup semifinalists out of the Africa Cup of Nations at the last-16 stage in San Pedro on Tuesday.

Morocco, who had Sofyan Amrabat sent off late on, were among the favourites at the tournament in the Côte d'Ivoire, but their continental curse continues and they remain without a Cup of Nations title since 1976, this time undone in the muggy heat of the Laurent Pokou Stadium.

South Africa led in the 57th minute when midfielder Themba Zwane, so often the creative fulcrum of the side, slipped a pass through to tall striker Makgopa and he calmly slid the ball past goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, before Mokoena fired in a superb late free kick.

Morocco had a chance to level with the score at 1-0 when they were awarded a penalty, but Achraf Hakimi hit the crossbar and it will be South Africa who play Cape Verde in the quarterfinal in Yamoussoukro on Saturday.

