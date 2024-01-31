South Africa has condemned continued Israeli attacks on hospitals in Palestine and said Tel Aviv's actions go against recent provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

"The attacks on hospital facilities totally go against the grain of the ICJ ruling. If you destroy a hospital, you are saying injured people must not get no help.

"That people who need medical treatment must not have it, so, essentially you're sentencing people to a death by virtue of your activities," Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said during a news conference in the national capital of Pretoria.

Israeli special forces stormed a hospital in the occupied West Bank and killed three members of Palestinian armed groups earlier this week.

SA denies Iran links

"And the shocking thing on the hospital attack, was going in there dressed as though you're medical personnel and yet you have murderous intent," said Pandor.

Last week, the ICJ ordered Israel to take "all measures within its power" to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza but fell short of ordering a ceasefire.

Pandor denied reports that Iran funded the South African legal team that brought the genocide case against Israel to the UN court.

"As far as I know, the legal team hasn’t yet been paid, and I have not seen an offer from Iran for such payment," she said sarcastically.

Called all sorts of names

Pandor said South Africa's detractors have insuled and called her all sorts of words for her government's stance. She said some have been calling her an ISIS/Daesh terror group member and a Hamas adherent, among other abuses.

She said all nations must hold Israel accountable if it does not adhere to the ICJ's order and findings.

