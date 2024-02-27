By Charles Mgbolu

Standing before a packed auditorium at the Forum event venue in Birmingham, UK, Nigerian music star Adekunle Gold momentarily stopped his band and dancers to share an inspiring message.

The 37-year-old ‘’Party no dey stop’’ crooner, who is currently on tour of Europe promoting his album, said he wanted to be a powerful beacon of hope for people living with sickle cell disease.

‘’For sickle cell survivors, warriors at what they go through. I want to say you can do it. If I can do it, you can,’’ he said to a roar of cheer from his audience on February 24.

It was in July 2022 that Adekunle first shared his struggles being someone living with sickle cell.

It is an inherited blood disorder that causes poor blood oxygen levels and blood vessel blockages, which can cause extreme body pain as well as severe bacterial infections, according to WHO.

Approximately 1000 children are born with the disease every day in Africa, making it the most prevalent genetically-acquired disease in the region.

More than half of children with the disease die before they reach the age of five, says WHO.

In a newsletter shared with his fans in July 2022, Adekunle vividly described nights of pain and how sometimes he wished himself death.

"One of the most intense crises I had was at the age of 20. I remember laying in bed in the middle of the night, asking for an end to it all. I begged God to take my life,'' he wrote.

“It feels liberating to finally be able to share this part of my life with you, to finally be able to speak my truth. When I talk about how I struggled to get to where I am today, I need you to know that my struggle was real."

Song inspiration

Living with sickle cell is the inspiration behind his hit single 'Five star' in which he encourages fans to go for their best and not allow circumstances determine who they eventually become.

Adekunle Gold, who won Best New Act at the Nigerian Entertainment Award in 2015, is not alone in sharing powerful messages like these as more entertainers are beginning to open up on overcoming very difficult life challenges which fans praise as motivating.

Two Nigerian artists, Augustine Miles Kelechi (Tekno), Olamide Adedeji, and Tanzanian music star Diamond Platnumz, are examples; all have publicly shared trying moments when they struggled with their mental health.

On social media, fans have hailed Adekunle for his openness and how he continues to remain a powerful inspiration.

‘’God bless you, Adekunle Gold. Let us make the best of where we find ourselves. If you think that what life has dished you is the worst, you think wrong. Everyone came here with a baggage,'' wrote @retireesnigeria on YouTube.

Another fan, @omololaesho1210 also wrote on Youtube: ‘’What an amazing story.... I wish my son could see him and Adekunle could talk to him and encourage him....much love’’

Lesson for others

Other fans urged other celebrities to be more deliberate in helping fans know there is more to life behind the glitz and glamour and accept it is okay to be vulnerable.

‘’We draw inspiration from stories like this. It helps to know that we are not alone when we have life challenges, this is what celebrities should be… ambassadors of hope’’ wrote @realakan also on Youtube.

Adekunle says he will continue to help people, especially those living with sickle cell, to draw strength from his own story and never give up.

‘’So this is rooting out for everybody going through or having to deal with all the cramps and the crisis [sickle cell]. You can do it. It should never stop you. Look at me; I am a superstar right now,’’ he said at his London concert.

Adekunle Gold’s tour in the UK continues with the next show in Wembley on March 3rd as the Afrobeats entertainer keeps inspiring many.

