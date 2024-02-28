Rigobert Song has left his job as Cameroon head coach, the Cameroonian football federation (Fecafoot) president Samuel Eto'o said on Wednesday.

Cameroon were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations in the last 16 in January by eventual runners-up Nigeria.

"We have not achieved our objectives, and our executive committee and I do not see ourselves renewing the contract (with Song)," Eto'o told France 24.

Song, a former international team-mate of Eto'o, was appointed as Cameroon boss in February 2022.

Won six out of 23 matches

He helped the Indomitable Lions to a dramatic play-off victory over Algeria in extra time to qualify for the Qatar World Cup.

But five-time African champions Cameroon were dumped out in the group stage, despite a surprise victory over Brazil in their final game.

"Song brought a lot to this team," added Eto'o. "Now we have to think about the future."

Former Liverpool midfielder Song only won six of his 23 matches in charge, a 26% win rate.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.