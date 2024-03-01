At 67 years old, Koffi Olomide is still energetic for his age, and would easily give the youthful men a run for their money on the dance floor.

The musician from the Democratic Republic of Congo is also known for his flashy dressing that often entails tightly fitting shirts and baggy trousers.

Koffi's other famous stage name is Le Grand Mopao – to mean The Big Boss. And true to that name, Koffi – who mostly sings in Lingala – has bossed the Soukous genre for 40 years and counting.

When some thought he would be done in a matter of years, he has constantly reinvented himself to remain relevant to the respective audiences of the different generations.

A 60-year-old listens to Koffi, and a 20-year-old also listens to Koffi… This is the story of Le Grand Mopao.

Born on August 13th, 1956 in the northeastern town of Kisangani, Koffi was named Antoine Christophe Agbepa Mumba.

His first name Antoine and the stage name Olomide have stories behind them. When Koffi was born, his father was not present.

Complicating matters, his mother was unable to produce milk. A lactating neighbour offered to feed Koffi, and to show appreciation, his mother named Koffi after the neighbour's husband, Antoine.

For Olomide, the name is derived from Yoruba dialect – Olumide – to mean "My God has come." Koffi's mother was half-Nigerian, half-Sierra Leonean.

Koffi took interest in strumming the guitar at a tender age, not knowing that the guitar would be one of the musical instruments that would hoist him to global fame.

Soukous, Rhumba and Makossa were among Koffi's favourite genres. Despite showing an interest in music, Koffi remained a focused student in school, passing science subjects with top grades.

His parents took him to Paris, France where he studied an undergraduate course in business administration and later a Master's Degree in Mathematics.

Upon returning to the DRC in the 1970s, Koffi reignited his dream to pursue music professionally. He joined Papa Wemba's band Viva La Musica in the late 70s.

He was an important member of the group until 1986, when he left to form his own band called Quartier Latin International.

It is this band that helped shape the careers of Fally Ipupa, Ferre Gola, and Cindy Le Coeur, among others.

Koffi released his first music album in 1989, and ever since, his star has known an upward trajectory only.

He has recorded at least 28 studio albums, winning dozens of awards in the process. Koffi and his partner, Aliane, who he married in 1993, have several children together.

In efforts to reach the wider African market, Koffi has collaborated with several younger generation musicians, including Nigeria's Davido, Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz, among others.

For now – even as he approaches 70 years – a section of the music lovers agrees that it is Koffi's world, and we are only living in it.

