By Coletta Wanjohi

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum brought together heads of states and governments, ministers, diplomats, business leaders, academics, and think-tankers, with various panels and exhibitions covering a wide range of political, economic, education and cultural issues.

The event in Türkiye's Mediterranean coastline city of Antalya was attended by representatives from more than 140 countries - many of them from Africa.

There were displays of handcrafts and cultural artefacts and the international forum.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum provided an opportunity for cultural exchangeamong people from different parts of the world through arts and crafts.

Pottery, metalwork, sculpture, architecture, textile art and are some of the visual art forms across African countries.

The various forms of art help in maintaining the unique identity and heritage of the continent and its people.

Many guests took time to view the various art exhibitions at Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

This year's forum featured dozens of panels of discussions alongside various exhibitions in art and technology.