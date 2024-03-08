AFRICA
French troops to stay in Chad after exit from Niger - Macron's envoy
Around 1,000 French troops are stationed in Chad, one of a dwindling number of French allies in the region.
French troops have been kicked out of Niger by the country's junta that took power in July 2023. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
March 8, 2024

France will keep troops in Chad as it retreats elsewhere in Africa following crises with other military-led governments, an envoy for French President Emmanuel Macron said.

French influence in its former West African colonies has waned as military rulers battling insurgencies in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger expelled its troops.

Around 1,000 French troops are stationed in Chad, one of a dwindling number of French allies in the region and ruled by General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno since 2021.

"Of course we will stay" in Chad, Jean-Marie Bockel, Macron's envoy for Africa charged with discussing France's new military footprint on the continent said on Thursday.

'Admiration for Chad'

The last French troops withdrew from Niger in December, marking an end to more than a decade of French military operations in west Africa's Sahel region.

Niger's new ruling generals demanded the departure of the troops following a coup in the former French colony on July 26.

Macron has requested talks with Chadian authorities on "an evolution" of France's military deployment to "better adapt it" to regional security and military challenges, Bockel added after meeting Deby Itno in N'Djamena.

Bockel also said he expressed to Deby Itno France's "admiration" for Chad's transition to civilian rule, a process that began after the junta chief took power following more than three decades of his father's rule.

Chad's elections

Deby Itno will run in a May 6 presidential election aimed at returning power to civilian rule.

His main rival and cousin Yaya Dillo Djerou was killed last week in what his party called an "execution". The government said Dillo violently resisted his arrest in a shoot-out with soldiers.

Deby Itno, 39, initially pledged to return power to civilians within 18 months but pushed back the date by another two years. He also previously said he would not contest the election.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
