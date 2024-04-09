SPORTS
U16 Tournament: Spain denies Nigeria Future Eagles visa
The Spanish Embassy has made no comments on this development.
The Future Eagles were schedulled to traval on Tuesday. Photo: NFF / Others
April 9, 2024

Nigeria will not be participating in the UEFA U16 Development Tournament starting on Friday after players and officials were denied visas, Nigeria’s football governing body announced.

The UEFA Under-16 Development Tournament is an association football tournament organised by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

The tournament focuses on the development of young players and is regarded as a solid opportunity for teenage football players to experience international football.

It remains unclear why the young players were denied visas.

Dashed hopes

‘’Players and officials of the Nigeria U15 team, Future Eagles, have been denied visas by the Spanish Embassy and will therefore not be travelling to take part in the UEFA U16 Development Tournament starting on Friday,’’ wrote Nigeria’s Football Federation (NFF) on X.

The Spanish Embassy has made no comments on this development.

As part of their preparation for the tournament, the Future Eagles trained for a week in camp and were scheduled to travel on Tuesday.

The delegation to Spain, inclusive of 20 players, was to be led by Zannah Mohammed Malah, a member of the NFF Technical and Development Committee.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
