Kenyan striking doctors laid off as nationwide strike nears a month
Lay offs come after President William Ruto said there was no money to pay the striking doctors.
Kenyan doctors have been on strike since mid-March. Photo / AA / Others
April 10, 2024

A public hospital in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, has laid off 100 doctors who are taking part in a nationwide strike that has been ongoing for almost a month, its management said Tuesday.

The Kenyatta University Referral Hospital said new doctors had been hired in place of those striking.

Doctors in Kenya went on a nationwide strike in mid-March demanding better pay and working conditions.

President William Ruto on Sunday broke his silence over the strike saying there was no money to pay striking doctors.

'Live within our means'

“We must be honest with ourselves and the truth is that we must live within our means, we can't borrow money to pay salaries”, Ruto said.

The doctors’ union has remained adamant, and on Tuesday hundreds of doctors took part in protests and presented a petition to parliament urging lawmakers to intervene in their labor dispute.

This is not the first time Kenyan doctors are striking over poor pay and working conditions. In 2017 doctors took part in a 100-day strike that saw people dying from lack of care.

The strike ended with the doctors' union signing an agreement with the government to increase their pay.

Doctors now say part of what was agreed upon in 2017 has not been implemented.

SOURCE:AP
