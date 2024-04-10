By Mazhun Idris

In their quieter moments during the holy month of Ramadan, the faithful invariably reflect on the inner transformation wrought by fasting and prayers.

Eid al-Fitr, the first day of Shawwal or the lunar month that follows the holy cycle of Ramadan in the Islamic calendar, is a celebration of this spiritual triumph.

The recitation of the Quran, the ritualistic adherence to the spirit of iftar (breaking fast after sunset) and sahoor (pre-dawn meal), the simple acts of kindness — everything associated with Ramadan is a pilgrimage within.

Now, at the first sight of the crescent moon, it's time for another journey. Muslims stand shoulder to shoulder again, their hands raised in supplication. They seek forgiveness, guidance, and blessings. And they rejoice. Like a symphony reaching its crescendo, Eid al-fitr has arrived.

Region-specific cycle

While Eid commences the morning after Ramadan's final day, the timing may differ occasionally based on regional calculations.

This year, for countries that fasted 29 days, such as Niger in West Africa, April 9 was Eid. For most other countries, Ramadan completed an entire cycle of 30 days, culminating in Eid on April 10.

The etymology of the word "Eid" traces its origin to Arabic, where its meanings include "seasonal feast" or "festival", derived from the root word of "repeating" or "returning".

Of the two largest annual Islamic festivals, Eid al-Fitr comes up in the tenth month of the Islamic calendar.

Sheikh Abdullahi Abatee Abdulsalami, deputy chief imam at the University of Uyo Mosque in Akwa Ibom State in southern Nigeria, calls Eid al-Fitr a happy denouement to an essential spiritual journey for all.

"Muslims celebrate the successful discharge of a divine obligation of month-long fasting, a pillar of their faith. Bidding farewell to the holy month of abstention from food and pleasure from dawn to sunset calls for a feast to rejoice in this spiritual achievement," he tells TRT Afrika.

Muslims, attired in their festive best, go to the mosque or prayer ground on Eid day to offer an early morning congregational prayer led by the community imam.

After that, the festivities typically include family visits, community gatherings, and shopping, based on cultural practices and the weather in diverse geographies.

Tempered by hardship

Not all are fortunate to do as much as they would like to for their families on this day of celebration. But Nezeef Ahmed, a resident of Nigeria's capital, Abuja, believes that the spirit of this annual festival matters the most.

"This year's Eid coincides with a period of economic hardship for many of us. But as usual, we thank God for everything," he tells TRT Afrika.

"We are celebrating despite all the challenges. After taking my two kids to the Eid prayer ground in the morning, I am returning home to prepare food for the Eid guests I am expecting. People will celebrate, play, and laugh despite hardship."

But Eid is more than satiation after a period of abstinence. As tables groan under the weight of delicacies and laughter reverberates in homes, charity is enshrined in the celebration.

"The spirit of giving and sharing embodies the festival," says Sheikh Abdulsalami. "The more you share, the greater is the joy."

Many families travel to their hometowns or countries of birth to celebrate with families and relatives in a homecoming of sorts.

As with all things bound to culture and faith, Eid al-Fitr remains a confluence of everything that is pure about tradition.

Eid Mubarak!