The Kenyan government has insisted that it can pay only 70,000 shillings ($520) monthly to intern doctors as stipend.

Doctors in the East African nation have been on strike since mid-March, and a disagreement over interns' remuneration has been at the centre of the strike.

The Kenyan government says it cannot continue paying intern doctors 206,000 shillings ($1,530) monthly, terming it "unsustainable."

The country's cabinet, chaired by President William Ruto, said in a statement after meeting on Tuesday that the doctors' grievances had been addressed, except for the disagreement on intern doctors' salaries.

Medical insurance cover

"The cabinet endorsed the government's directive to set the (doctors') internship stipend at 70,000 shillings ($520), saying other interns in public service are paid 25,000 shillings ($190)," the statement said. Doctors have rejected the 70,000-shilling offer.

Doctors in Kenya must undergo medical internship to fully qualify as physicians, but the government is yet to absorb some 1,200 medical interns.

The striking doctors also want the Kenyan government to fully cater for their medical insurance cover, honour agreement on promotions, and improve their working conditions.

The cabinet added in its statement that it had resolved issues on "basic salary arrears, scholarships for postgraduate studies, and medical insurance."

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.