By Firmain Eric Mbadinga

The joy of walking through the kitchen door or leaning on a windowsill to pluck fresh herbs and add a dash of homegrown flavour to a meal has long been part of the "dream home" imagery.

But in bustling cities and towns crammed with apartments often the size of extended cubicles, that's now a luxury only a lucky few can afford.

So, has the traditional kitchen garden concept, with its reliance on soil and outdoor space, outlived its practicality? Thankfully, not.

Hydroponics, or the centuries-old science of growing plants in a water-based nutrient solution instead of soil, is making a comeback as an achievable and sustainable alternative to kitchen gardening within the constraints of modern living.

In Africa, hydroponics is now widely practised as an efficient and productive system that allows one to grow fresh produce right in one's kitchen or living room, regardless of the season or outdoor space.

Meschac Agbeanon, an agricultural technician based in Benin's Cotonou, belongs to a new breed of agro-entrepreneurs who have leveraged the advantages of hydroponics to build scalable businesses.

"Urban farms, vertical gardens, green roofs and greenhouses offer opportunities to grow fresh produce locally, reduce transport, and bring agriculture closer to city dwellers,” Agbeanon tells TRT Afrika.

Agricenter Express, his agricultural products and services company based in Benin, specialises in finding opportunities for small producers. The firm conducts an in-depth agricultural market analysis, examining demand, trends, competition, and consumer needs to guide client strategies.

A proper hydroponics set-up includes some space for trays and accessories to keep the plant upright throughout its growth, perforated baskets to prevent water stagnation, an oxygenation system for each vat, and a nutrient solution (water to which various minerals have been added in ionic form).

Proponents of hydroponics vouch for this method's qualitative efficacy, besides addressing some of the more pressing issues of traditional gardening, such as pests, diseases, and the need for weeding.

With hydroponics, various herbs, leafy greens, and even fruits can be grown in a controlled environment free from soil-borne diseases and pests.

Long history

Historical evidence links hydroponics with ancient African cultivation techniques, particularly in Egypt. It is widely accepted that hydroponics was first practised in the Nile Valley in Egypt around 4,000 years ago.

Long before the term "hydroponics" was coined in the 20th century by Dr William F. Gericke of the University of California, the ancient Egyptians were acknowledged as pioneers in soilless cultivation.

They would grow their crops using the nutrient-rich waters of the Nile, a technique similar to hydroponics, which is an amalgamation of two words — "hydro", meaning water, and the Greek term "ponos," or labour.

The annual flooding of the Nile deposited fertile silt on the river banks, creating a natural irrigation system that allowed plants to grow without being directly in contact with the soil.

Dr Gericke is credited with taking the concept forward and extending his laboratory experiments to practical, commercial crops growing outside.

He created a sensation by growing tomato vines 25 feet high in his backyard using only water and nutrients. The results of his experiment prompted further research into the field, leading to the modern hydroponics systems.

The German botanist Julius von Sachs and agrochemist Wilhelm Knop delivered the first standard formula for water-soluble nutrient solutions that create the ideal plant growth environment without using soil.

Spoilt for choice

'"There are several hydroponic systems, such as nutrient solution, nutrient film, wick, and suspended pot culture. Each has its advantages and disadvantages. The choice depends on the desired crops, space constraints, and available resources," explains Agbeanon.

In Ethiopia, the government and non-governmental organisations have been encouraging people to practice hydroponics against the backdrop of three decades of intermittent drought.

"Our teams have implemented this practice in the Waghimra region, where the limited availability of pasture for animals is one of the main problems faced by the population, 90% of whom depend on livestock rearing and agriculture," states a 2020 study by the NGO Action Against Hunger.

In one of its reports published in 2021, the World Bank listed hydroponics as one of the entropic activities to be explored in the fight against poverty, unemployment, and even climate change.

'"Our planet's natural resources can no longer withstand the pressure exerted by agriculture on the environment, especially regarding animal feed. To reverse current trends, we need to invent a radically disruptive and resilient production model," it says.

The report also makes a case for insect breeding and hydroponics to complement conventional farming practices.

"Combined with other investments in climate-smart agriculture, these technologies are part of a range of promising solutions to help countries in Africa and beyond make their farming systems more sustainable and less greenhouse gas-emitting," says Juergen Voegele, the World Bank's vice president for sustainable development.

While hydroponics can be used to cultivate a wide range of agricultural and plant species that grow in soil, scientists have found that certain species can flourish using these techniques.

These include lettuce, commonly used in salads. Leafy vegetables such as spinach and kale are also ideal for hydroponics, although not exclusively. The same applies to aromatic herbs such as basil, parsley, chives, coriander, and mint.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.