Kenya's President William Ruto' said Thursday that a private jet he used to fly to the US last week for a state visit was paid for by friends.

It follows widespread public criticism over the estimated cost of hiring the Dubai-owned jet for the president and his delegation.

The price of the trip was deemed by Kenyans as extravagant, with many suggesting the president should have opted for the national carrier Kenya Airways which has a direct flight to the US.

Ruto travelled to the US for a three-day state visit, the first such visit to Washington by an African leader in 15 years, and the Kenyan government has defended the cost of the trip.

'Responsible steward'

"I am a very responsible steward. There is no way I can spend 200 million Kenya shillings ($1.5m). In fact, let me disclose here, it cost the Republic of Kenya less than 10 million shillings," Ruto told parliamentarians on Thursday during a prayer meeting.

He went on to explain how some of his friends, whom he did not name, offered to foot the larger portion of the bill for the plane.

"As I tell others to tighten up their belt, mine must be where to begin... the debate (on the cost of the jet) must end because I am that responsible."

More than 30 people accompanied Ruto for the visit at the invitation of his US counterpart Biden.

Ruto has embarked on more than 50 trips abroad since he came to office in September 2022 despite his government's push for austerity measures amid a high debt burden.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.