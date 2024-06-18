The Premier League 2024/2025 season fixtures, dates, and schedules have been announced.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United will kick off the new season against Fulham at Old Trafford on Friday, August 16.

David Moyes’s successor at West Ham, Julen Lopetegui, will begin his coaching spell with a visit to Aston Villa on Saturday, August 17.

On Sunday, August 18, however, is a big one as Manchester City will then begin their title defence at Chelsea.

Crystal Palace will also be in a clash on the same day with Brentford.

Tottenham, still without a manager, will go to newly promoted Leiceste in the first Monday night football of the season on August 19.

Last season's runners-up Arsenal will then go against Wolves on Saturday, August 17, while newly promoted Southampton go to Newcastle and Bournemouth head to Nottingham Forest on the same day.

Brighton will be in Everton to clash to test the new 31-year-old head coach, Fabian Hurzeler, the youngest permanent Premier League manager in history, taking charge of his first game.

The 2024–25 Premier League season will start on Friday, August 16 and conclude on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

The campaign will run over 33 weekends, four midweek rounds, and one public holiday matchweek.

The Community Shield will take place on Saturday, August 10, and the FA Cup final will take place on the weekend before the Premier League's final day on Saturday, May 17.

The Champions League final will be held on Saturday, May 31. The Europa League final will be played on Wednesday, May 21, in Bilbao, with the UEFA Conference League final a week later, on Wednesday, May 28.

