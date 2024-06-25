The chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat has expressed "deep concern" over the Tuesday happenings in East African nation Kenya.

At least five people were killed and more than 90 others injured during tax-hike protests in the capital Nairobi. The demonstrations were also witnessed in other parts of the country, including Rift Valley, Eastern Kenya, and Central Kenya.

"The chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat is following with deep concern the outbreaks of violence following public protests in Kenya, which has resulted in loss of life and damage to property," the African Union said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The chairperson urges all stakeholders to exercise calm and refrain from further violence. The chairperson also appeals to national stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue to address the contentious issues that led to the protests in the supreme interest of Kenya.

'Treason'

"The chairperson reiterates the total solidarity of the African Union with the government and people of Kenya and exhorts them to maintain peace, security and stability in the country."

In an address to the nation on Tuesday night, President William Ruto described the earlier events as "treasonous", vowing swift and decisive response against "financiers and orchestrators" of the protests.

President Ruto seeks to introduce more taxes on imported sanitary towels, mobile phones and motorcycles, as well as impose taxes on land disposed under family trust schemes.

Ruto, who has drawn a record-high 3.9 trillion shillings – or 30 billion US dollars – budget for the financial year 2024/2025, says Kenya needs more revenue to avoid overreliance on loans.

To contain the protests, the government on Tuesday deployed the military to assist police in the operation.

