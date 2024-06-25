AFRICA
3 MIN READ
African Union 'deeply concerned' by Kenya events
The chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat has expressed concern over deadly protests in Kenya.
African Union 'deeply concerned' by Kenya events
African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat has urged aggrieved groups to hold dialogue with the Kenyan government to avert deaths and injuries. / Photo: Reuters
June 25, 2024

The chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat has expressed "deep concern" over the Tuesday happenings in East African nation Kenya.

At least five people were killed and more than 90 others injured during tax-hike protests in the capital Nairobi. The demonstrations were also witnessed in other parts of the country, including Rift Valley, Eastern Kenya, and Central Kenya.

"The chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat is following with deep concern the outbreaks of violence following public protests in Kenya, which has resulted in loss of life and damage to property," the African Union said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The chairperson urges all stakeholders to exercise calm and refrain from further violence. The chairperson also appeals to national stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue to address the contentious issues that led to the protests in the supreme interest of Kenya.

'Treason'

"The chairperson reiterates the total solidarity of the African Union with the government and people of Kenya and exhorts them to maintain peace, security and stability in the country."

In an address to the nation on Tuesday night, President William Ruto described the earlier events as "treasonous", vowing swift and decisive response against "financiers and orchestrators" of the protests.

President Ruto seeks to introduce more taxes on imported sanitary towels, mobile phones and motorcycles, as well as impose taxes on land disposed under family trust schemes.

Ruto, who has drawn a record-high 3.9 trillion shillings – or 30 billion US dollars – budget for the financial year 2024/2025, says Kenya needs more revenue to avoid overreliance on loans.

To contain the protests, the government on Tuesday deployed the military to assist police in the operation.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us