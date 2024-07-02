AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Sudan accuses paramilitary forces of committing 'massacre' in Sennar
The Foreign Ministry also accused the RSF of turning the main hospital in Sinjah city into a military barracks.
Sudan accuses paramilitary forces of committing 'massacre' in Sennar
Sudan's war which started in April 2023 has resulted in more than 16,000 deaths. / Photo: Reuters
July 2, 2024

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry alleges the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is committing a "massacre" by killing civilians in southeastern Sudan.

The Foreign Ministry says RSF has killed 40 civilians in the past few days and "carried out a new aggression on different areas in Sennar State, including the villages of the Jebel Moya area."

It added that the RSF attacks across Sennar State caused new waves of displacement after the people were forcibly evacuated from their areas.

The Foreign Ministry accused the RSF of turning the main hospital in Sinjah City, the capital of Sennar State, into a military barracks.

Millions displaced

The RSF has yet to comment on the Foreign Ministry's accusations. On Sunday, the Sudanese army said its forces are fighting the RSF in Sinjah, pushing people to flee their areas.

The conflict in Sudan that started in April 2023 has resulted in more than 16,000 deaths, displaced nearly 10 million people, and left over 25 million in need of humanitarian assistance, making it one of the world's largest displacement and hunger crises, according to the UN.

Sudan has been mired in fighting between the army, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who is the head of the ruling Sovereign Council, and the RSF paramilitary group.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us