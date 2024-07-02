The Sudanese Foreign Ministry alleges the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is committing a "massacre" by killing civilians in southeastern Sudan.

The Foreign Ministry says RSF has killed 40 civilians in the past few days and "carried out a new aggression on different areas in Sennar State, including the villages of the Jebel Moya area."

It added that the RSF attacks across Sennar State caused new waves of displacement after the people were forcibly evacuated from their areas.

The Foreign Ministry accused the RSF of turning the main hospital in Sinjah City, the capital of Sennar State, into a military barracks.

Millions displaced

The RSF has yet to comment on the Foreign Ministry's accusations. On Sunday, the Sudanese army said its forces are fighting the RSF in Sinjah, pushing people to flee their areas.

The conflict in Sudan that started in April 2023 has resulted in more than 16,000 deaths, displaced nearly 10 million people, and left over 25 million in need of humanitarian assistance, making it one of the world's largest displacement and hunger crises, according to the UN.

Sudan has been mired in fighting between the army, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who is the head of the ruling Sovereign Council, and the RSF paramilitary group.

