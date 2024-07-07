SPORTS
Egyptian footballer Ahmed Refaat dies aged 31
Egyptian football striker Ahmed Refaat has died at the age of 31.
Ahmed Refaat was placed in an intensive care unit on March 11, 2024 after collapsing during a club football match. / Photo: AFP
Egypt international Ahmed Refaat has died aged 31, his club Modern Sport said on Saturday, following a heart attack during an Egyptian Premier League match in March.

Refaat was placed in an intensive care unit on March 11 after collapsing in the 88th minute of Modern Future's league match against Al-Ittihad Alexandria.

The striker, who was fitted with a pacemaker, was discharged a month later and continued to receive treatment.

"Modern Future FC announces the death of Ahmed Refaat, first team and Egyptian national team player, as a result of a serious deterioration in his health," the club said in a statement.

'Uphill struggle'

"He was transferred to the hospital to die after an uphill journey of struggle following the health crisis that occurred on March 11 2024."

Egypt captain and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah paid tribute to his teammate.

"May God continue to bless his family and all his loved ones," Salah wrote on X.

SOURCE:Reuters
