Eritrean Biniam Girmay says it was "unreal" to become the first African to claim the Tour de France's green jersey for most sprint points.

Girmay secured the race's second-most prized award on Sunday, behind the overall leader's yellow jersey, ahead of last year's winner Belgian Jasper Philipsen at the final stage in Nice.

The 24-year-old claimed three stage wins, following in the footsteps of fellow Africans Daryl Impey and Rob Hunter who won a stage each, but became himself the first black African to win a Tour stage when he claimed victory on day three this year.

In 2022, he was also the first black African to clinch a Grand Tour stage victory at the Giro d'Italia.

"It was a long time to just get a victory in the Tour de France," Girmay told reporters after finishing his second Tour de France.

'Unreal wins'

"Now it's totally different. To win the jersey is something you cannot dream of.

"I remember a couple of months ago I didn't think about it, it's unreal," added 'Bini'.

Girmay's trailblazing feat was in doubt after suffering a crash in the closing kilometres on Tuesday's stage 16.

"In cycling, anything can happen, I'm grateful not to have fractures or broken collarbones," said an emotional Girmay.

"I told my team, it's just a small thing, we don't need to be upset about it," added the Intermarche-Wanty rider.

After claiming his third success of the Tour, Girmay called for more black riders in professional cycling.

'Super happy'

Despite being a popular sport in Eritrea, the country of a little more than 3.5 million people has only produced a few dozen professional cyclists including Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier and Daniel Teklehaimanot.

Girmay has been supported throughout the three weeks by a host of Eritrean flags being displayed on roadsides across France and Italy, where the three opening stages were held.

"I'm just super happy to see them. It's always nice in front of your people to do something, it's so special," he said.

"Cycling is incredible and is in our blood,'' he added. Girmay will now move his focus on to the Olympic Games' men's road race on August 3, where he will be his country's only representative in the event.

