Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has signed the country's minimum wage bill into law.

The new law sets the national minimum wage at 70,000 naira ($45), up from 30,000 naira ($20) previously.

On July 18, the government and the umbrella of labour unions in Nigeria agreed on the minimum wage after the lobby groups vowed to protest if the government would decline to raise the threshold remuneration.

The labour unions had pushed for an improved minimum wage, citing a high cost of living wrought by inflation and high fuel prices.

Protests

President Tinubu signed the minimum wage bill into law at the presidential villa in the capital Abuja on Monday.

The new minimum wage, signed at a time protest mobilisation is ongoing, applies to all the 36 states of Nigeria.

Aggrieved Nigerians are planning to demonstrate from August 1 over what they term "bad governance."

