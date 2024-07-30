SPORTS
Zimbabwe names Michael Nees as new head coach
The German Michael Nees has a big task to revive Zimbabwe's World Cup hopes.
Michael Nees previously coached in Rwanda and South Africa. Photo / ZFA / Others
July 30, 2024

Zimbabwe has appointed Germany’s Michael Nees as its new football coach on Tuesday following a winless start to World Cup qualifying.

The 57-year-old Nees previously coached Rwanda and was also the South Africa director of coaching.

Nees' appointment was due to his “deep knowledge of the African football landscape,” Zimbabwean Football Association interim head Lincoln Mutasa said.

The German has a big task to revive Zimbabwe's World Cup hopes. The southern African nation, which has never qualified for the World Cup, is winless after four qualifiers.

The Warriors opened with draws against Rwanda and Nigeria then lost to Lesotho and South Africa.

SOURCE:AP
