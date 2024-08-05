By Firmain Eric MBadinga

As identical twins, Ornélie and Sarah Yenault are genetically wired to be inseparable.

Growing up, the Gabonese siblings would do the usual things that twins do — dress alike, laugh at the same time, tilt their heads in tandem in the same direction, and often think together about the same thing without talking to each other.

In Ornélie and Sarah's headspace, no similarity is uncanny. They happily lead their lives like two peas in a pod, seeking to make a mark in the world through the one thing that binds them like no other: their shared love of the art of gastronomy.

The twins have co-authored a book of recipes that is as much a tribute to the culinary diversity of their native Gabon as to their larger vision of taking African dishes to the tables of a cosmopolitan clientele.

What makes Gastronomie Gabonaise: Voyage à travers le Gabon en 38 recettes unique is that the recipes have been translated into 18 local languages.

Ornélie and Sarah, now in their thirties, didn't get into the food business by chance. Their passion for cooking began when they were ten and just starting secondary school.

"What fascinates us about the culinary arts is that we can combine ingredients we like and make something that feels great on the palate," the twins tell TRT Afrika.

"It's also an opportunity to understand the behaviour and origins of food." Shared environment Besides the obvious scientific reasons for Ornélie and Sarah mirroring each other physically and psychologically, perhaps the most significant external factor has been their shared lives.

Twins typically grow up in the same environment, experiencing the same upbringing, education, and social interactions.

This plays a crucial role in shaping their thoughts, behaviours, preferences, coping mechanisms, problem-solving skills, and careers.

Sarah and Ornélie were drawn to cooking together, setting them up for careers in the culinary arts early in life.

"That we have always been close friends helps reflect our dreams through each other," the sisters say in unison.

Their arrival in France after completing their baccalaureate in 2011 reinforced their gastronomic ambitions.

Over the next few years, the duo wouldn't miss any chance to learn and master the secrets and textures of every dish they encountered.

Enrolling in a specialised high school opened the sisters' eyes to the world of food engineering.

This helped their joint project to write a book based on Gabonese cuisine.

"The training we received enabled us to learn about food safety, how food behaves in relation to each other, and how to preserve food," recall Ornélie and Sarah.

"For us, cooking is an art that allows us to get together and share it with other people in a great atmosphere."

So, what do they consider the most essential ingredient in a dish?

"You mustn't hesitate to use anything tasty, as with the Gabonese cuisine we promote.

In addition to the quality of the food, ambience enhances the joy of a meal," say the Yenault sisters.

Sounding board

The twins may have gained expertise and confidence over the years, but they continue to rely on an expanding circle of tasters comprising family and friends to determine whether they are doing something right or wrong.

Their late mother was among the twins' first supporters and witnesses to their journey into the world of gastronomy.

"This book is the fruit of our love for our mother, Kiki Marie Céline, and of the passion she shared with us for cooking.

It's also the materialisation of the bond we have forged with our subscribers and their families through our social networks," says Ornélie.

Many people shared recipes with the twins through their parents and grandparents, which are reflected in the 100-page book.

"Gastronomie Gabonaise is also an invitation to visit the beautiful country of Gabon. We have highlighted the history of each province through the recipes," Ornélie tells TRT Afrika.

"The book presents the oldest and most recognised methods and techniques for preparing dishes such as sorrel, nkumu (Gnetum africanum), cassava leaves and nyembwe (palm nut sauce)."

Inclusive menu

The 38 dishes are meant to represent Gabonese gastronomy as a whole, which relies heavily on forest and savanna products. Vegans to omnivores, there's something for everyone.

"To achieve this, we started as self-publishers. With the help of friends and family, we created all the recipes — from A to Z — to illustrate the book. We don't regret it.

The book has won two awards in France and Sweden," says Sarah.

The twins offer their services as catering chefs at events. They feel proud and honoured to take people on a journey and introduce them to African cuisine.

In addition to dishes from Gabon, they have learned Comorian, Angolan, and Congolese dishes, the secrets of which they willingly reveal to the more curious among their varied clientele.

Armed with Ornélie's characteristic patience and Sarah's talent for food science, the sisters aim to continue tickling gourmets' palates with a combination of curiosity and a spirit of culinary adventure.

