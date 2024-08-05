Russia has distanced itself from Nigerian protesters waving the Russian flag during demonstrations pushing for governance reforms in the West African nation.

Nigeria has experienced sporadic protests, calling for pro-people measures that would lower the cost of living and contain inflation.

The protests started officially on August 1 and have spread across the country, with a number of states registering deaths, injuries, and cases of destruction of property.

At least seven people have been confirmed dead in the protests and hundreds arrested since the demonstrations started late last week.

'Not involved'

The death toll could be higher as different media houses in Nigeria give varying figures, while Amnesty International put the toll at 13.

In a statement on Monday, the Russian Embassy in Nigeria said it had "noted reports in Nigerian media and the circulation of videos and images in digital media depicting protesters in northern states of the country carrying Russian flags and chanting slogans to Russian President Vladimir Putin."

"The Government of the Russian Federation as well as any Russian officials are not involved in these activities and do not coordinate them in any way," the embassy said.

"As always, we emphasise that Russia does not interfere in the domestic affairs of foreign states, including Nigeria. These intentions of some protesters to wave Russian flags are personal choices of individuals, and they do not reflect any official position or policy of the Russian Government in the issue."

'Flag tailors' arrested

Russia added that it respects "Nigerian democracy and believe that peaceful demonstrations in conformity with the Nigerian law are a manifestation of democracy. However, should these events lead to any disruptions or acts of violence we strictly condemn them."

On Monday, Nigeria's Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, termed the waving of foreign countries' flags during protests "unacceptable."

"We are warning in clear terms that we will not accept anybody, any individual flying any foreign flag in Nigeria. That is treasonable offence, and it will be viewed and treated as such," Musa said in the capital Abuja.

The Nigerian authorities have arrested a number of people in connection with the incidents of waging Russian flags during the demonstrations.

The country's secret police service known as DSS said the arrests were made in the northern city of Kano.

''The Service has apprehended some tailors in Kano State responsible for making Russian flags being distributed in the area. Some of their sponsors have also been picked. Investigation is ongoing,'' the DSS said in a statement on Monday evening.

'Loud and clear'

Russia has, of late, gained more acceptance in Africa after several West African nations, including Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, mounted anti-French sentiments. Niger and Chad have also pushed out American troops from their soil.

As the Nigerian protests stretch to another week, President Bola Tinubu said in a televised address on Sunday that he'd heard the demonstrators "loud and clear."

However, he did not indicate whether he would revise his economic policies.

When President Tinubu assumed office in May 2023, he removed a long-standing fuel subsidy programme, which was in place to keep fuel prices and the cost of production low.

A number of states, including Borno, Yobe and the populous Kano, imposed 24-hour curfews after protests there turned violent.

