Thousands of people turned out on Thursday to give a hero's welcome to South Sudan's basketball team after their first ever appearance at an Olympic Games.

The performance of the Bright Stars in Paris has been a source of joy for the world's youngest nation, even though their dreams of medal glory were dashed when they failed to reach the quarterfinals after group stage defeats by the United States and Serbia.

"The whole world now knows who South Sudan is...through basketball," team captain Kuany Kuany told jubilant fans at a stadium in Juba.

The players were welcomed by fans and dignitaries at the airport before a procession took them to the stadium, where they were feted with a ceremony featuring traditional dance and musical performances.

Uniting a nation

Kuany said their Olympic appearance was a "uniting factor" for the nation, which was plunged into civil war just two years after its 2011 independence and remains plagued by political and ethnic violence, poverty, and corruption, as well as frequent natural calamities.

In just four years, South Sudan Basketball Federation (SSBF) president Luol Deng -- a refugee turned NBA star who is the driving force behind the team -- has made the Bright Stars one of the best in Africa.

"It's a very similar story to what South Sudan is as a country right now," he told the crowds.

Deng said he hoped the Bright Stars' appearance at the Olympics and the Basketball World Cup in August last year would inspire the nation's youth.

Future potential

"A lot of people don't give us chances, a lot of people don’t believe in us, but because of what we are doing, people have started seeing potential, and we’re on our way."

Deng enjoyed a 15-year career in the NBA, shining in the Chicago Bulls jersey from 2004 to 2014 and earning two All-Star selections in 2012 and 2013.

South Sudan, who began their Olympic debut with a win over Puerto Rico, gave the US a scare when they played in a warm-up game in London on July 20.

However, there was never any threat of an upset when the two sides met in the northern French city of Lille, and the US won by 103-86.

"Everybody has been part of this journey, and this is just the beginning," said Nuni Omot, one of the Bright Stars players.

"You know this is the start of something that's going to be special."

