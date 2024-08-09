SPORTS
3 MIN READ
South Sudan basketball team gets hero's welcome after Olympics
The players were welcomed by fans and dignitaries at Juba International Airport before a procession took them to the stadium.
South Sudan basketball team gets hero's welcome after Olympics
South Sudan Basketball team have been commended for their talent. / Photo: Reuters
August 9, 2024

Thousands of people turned out on Thursday to give a hero's welcome to South Sudan's basketball team after their first ever appearance at an Olympic Games.

The performance of the Bright Stars in Paris has been a source of joy for the world's youngest nation, even though their dreams of medal glory were dashed when they failed to reach the quarterfinals after group stage defeats by the United States and Serbia.

"The whole world now knows who South Sudan is...through basketball," team captain Kuany Kuany told jubilant fans at a stadium in Juba.

The players were welcomed by fans and dignitaries at the airport before a procession took them to the stadium, where they were feted with a ceremony featuring traditional dance and musical performances.

Uniting a nation

Kuany said their Olympic appearance was a "uniting factor" for the nation, which was plunged into civil war just two years after its 2011 independence and remains plagued by political and ethnic violence, poverty, and corruption, as well as frequent natural calamities.

In just four years, South Sudan Basketball Federation (SSBF) president Luol Deng -- a refugee turned NBA star who is the driving force behind the team -- has made the Bright Stars one of the best in Africa.

"It's a very similar story to what South Sudan is as a country right now," he told the crowds.

Deng said he hoped the Bright Stars' appearance at the Olympics and the Basketball World Cup in August last year would inspire the nation's youth.

Future potential

"A lot of people don't give us chances, a lot of people don’t believe in us, but because of what we are doing, people have started seeing potential, and we’re on our way."

Deng enjoyed a 15-year career in the NBA, shining in the Chicago Bulls jersey from 2004 to 2014 and earning two All-Star selections in 2012 and 2013.

South Sudan, who began their Olympic debut with a win over Puerto Rico, gave the US a scare when they played in a warm-up game in London on July 20.

However, there was never any threat of an upset when the two sides met in the northern French city of Lille, and the US won by 103-86.

"Everybody has been part of this journey, and this is just the beginning," said Nuni Omot, one of the Bright Stars players.

"You know this is the start of something that's going to be special."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us