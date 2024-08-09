AFRICA
Türkiye to host second round of Ethiopia, Somalia talks on port deal
The announcement of the talks comes a week after Turkish foreign minister visited Addis Ababa and met Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan (C) hosted Ethiopian FM Taye Atske Selassie (L) and Somali FM Ahmed Moalim Fiqi (R) in Ankara last month. / Photo: AA
August 9, 2024

Ethiopia and Somalia will resume talks next week in Ankara to discuss a Red Sea port deal that Addis Ababa signed with Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland, which sparked tensions between the East African neighbours.

Türkiye is mediating talks between the two countries to discuss their disagreements and last month hosted Somali and Ethiopian foreign ministers.

"The Ankara process between Somalia and Ethiopia was initiated under the leadership of our president. We initiated this process with meticulous effort. The efforts currently proceed and we plan to hold a second meeting next week," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday at a news conference.

The announcement came a week after Fidan visited Addis Ababa and met Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Economic issue

Access to the Red Sea remains a critical economic issue for Ethiopia.

But its agreement in January to lease a 20km (12.4-mile) stretch of land along Somaliland's coast to establish a marine force base drew a backlash from Somalia.

Somalia considers Somaliland part of its territory and denounced the deal as a violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Türkiye has a long-standing relationship and extensive cooperation with both countries and there is confidence in Ankara's mediation efforts.

