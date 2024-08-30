WORLD
3 MIN READ
Putin to visit ICC signatory Mongolia despite arrest warrant
International criminal court issued a warrant for Putin's arrest in 2023 making Mongolia bound to comply with the court's demands.
Putin to visit ICC signatory Mongolia despite arrest warrant
Russian President Vladimir Putin risks ICC arrest. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
August 30, 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Mongolia next week at the invitation of its president, the Kremlin has said.

"There are no worries, we have a great dialogue with our friends from Mongolia," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, adding that Moscow and Ulaanbaatar discussed "all aspects of the visit".

Mongolia is among the signatories of the Rome Statute, the treaty governing the International Criminal Court (ICC), making it technically bound to comply with the court's demands.

The visit, scheduled for September 3, will be Putin's first trip to an ICC member state since the warrant issued in March 2023 over suspected war crimes in Ukraine.

Under the Rome Statute, ICC members are bound to detain suspects for whom the court has issued an arrest warrant if they set foot on their soil.

According to the Kremlin, Putin will visit Mongolia to commemorate the 1939 Soviet-Mongolian victory over Japan in the Battle of Khalkhin Gol.

“The heads of state will discuss prospects for further development of the Russian-Mongolian comprehensive strategic partnership,” the Kremlin said in a statement on Thursday.

Mongolia, a longtime ally of Russia, has maintained a neutral stance on the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, making it unlikely that Ulaanbaatar would detain Putin.

Enforcement mechanism

A similar situation occurred last year when South Africa, which is also a Rome Statute signatory, sought an exemption to allow the Russian leader to attend a BRICS summit. Putin ultimately chose to skip the event.

ICC doesn't have any enforcement mechanism. In a famous case, then Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir wasn't arrested in 2015 when he visited South Africa, sparking condemnation by rights activists and the country’s main opposition party.

The Kremlin, which had previously stressed that it doesn't recognise the jurisdiction of the ICC, didn't comment on the prospects of Putin being arrested in Mongolia.

Last, year, the Kremlin also bristled at old ally Armenia over its decision to join the ICC, adding to the growing tensions between Moscow and Yerevan. Armenian officials, however, quickly sought to assure Russia that Putin wouldn't be arrested if he entered the country.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us