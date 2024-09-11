AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Floods in Nigeria's Borno state kill at least 30 people
At least 30 people have been killed after a dam recently burst its banks in Nigeria's northern state of Borno, causing severe flooding.
Floods in Nigeria's Borno state kill at least 30 people
According to Nigerian authorities, more than 23,000 households and over 150,000 people have been affected by floods in Borno state. / Photo: AFP
September 11, 2024

Severe flooding in the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri has claimed at least 30 lives and forced 400,000 people from their homes, the emergency services said on Wednesday.

"The death toll is 30," National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) spokesperson Ezekiel Manzo told AFP a day after water from an overflowing dam swept away thousands of homes in the capital city of Borno state.

"The situation in Maiduguri is quite frightening," Manzo's NEMA colleague Zubaida Umar said.

"The flood has taken over around 40% of the entire city. People have been forced out of their homes and are scattered everywhere.

Worst flooding in 30 years

"From our statistics, we have 414,000 displaced people," said Umar, adding authorities feared the total of those displaced could hit one million.

Umar added the city's main hospital had also been affected by flooding which the UN refugee agency in Nigeria said on X on Tuesday was the city's worst flooding in 30 years.

According to NEMA, more than 23,000 households, and upwards of 150,000 people, have been hit by the rapid rise of waters following the weekend rupture of the Alau dam on the Ngadda River, 20 kilometres (12 miles) south of Maiduguri.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us