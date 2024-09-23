By Sylvia Chebet

The rhinoceros is a mighty animal, possessing an armour-like hide, weighing up to 3,500kg, and yet agile enough to run at speeds exceeding 54kmph.

The dual impact of size and speed translates into 8,000 pounds of force, matching the impact of a high-speed car crash.

In the hierarchy of the wild, rhinos are considered ten times stronger than lions. So, what makes this species with such astonishing DNA among the most vulnerable to poaching in its protected habitats?

Rhino horn fetches a fortune in the illegal global market for wildlife parts and organised poaching networks are getting better at dodging protection measures to get to these magnificent animals.

At Solio Ranch Game Reserve, a privately-owned wildlife conservancy that is home to 30% of Kenya's rhino population, the battle against poaching is now being fought with technology's newest and most versatile weapon: AI.

WWF has installed AI-enabled Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR) thermal cameras in Solio, tucked away in the valley between the high slopes of Mount Kenya and the peaks of the Aberdare Range, to protect the endangered black rhino.

These gadgets have been installed along a section of the fence line of the 49,000-acre reserve that is considered vulnerable to intrusions by poachers.

FLIR thermal cameras detect infrared radiation emitted by objects and convert it into a visual image.

This allows them to "see" heat differences in various environmental conditions, including complete darkness, smoke, fog, and dense vegetation.

"This technology enhances the efficiency of rangers in accomplishing the critical work of protecting Kenya's rhinos," says Mohamed Awer, WWF-Kenya's chief executive officer.

Not enough numbers

According to Colby Loucks, vice president of WWF's wildlife program and director of its Wildlife Technology Innovation Lab, one of the biggest challenges for rangers around the world is that "there just aren't enough of them".

"We need more rangers; what this technology (FLIR) does is cover some kilometres 24/7," he says.

With near-foolproof technology as an ally, the pressure on rangers, who often have to patrol rough terrain in harsh weather on foot, has eased considerably.

"All of our thermal cameras have integrated AI and can tell you whether a human is in the vicinity or an animal. Based on that, they will send alerts to the rangers," Loucks explains.

Two control rooms have been set up at Solio, where rangers monitor live feed from cameras round-the-clock.

"Whenever there is a threat, our rangers can reach the spot quickly," Kevin Carr-Hartley, managing director of the Solio reserve says.

"Besides improving efficiency, the FLIR cameras also help protect the rangers' lives by giving them precise information of what they are getting into."

Commitment and courage

Dr Erustus Kanga, director general of Kenya Wildlife Service, believes conservation is all about collective effort.

"We have not lost a single rhino in this sanctuary over the last six years. That speaks volumes about your commitment here at Solio," he said at an event commemorating World Rangers Day on July 31.

Since the AI-enabled surveillance system was switched on in late 2023, the reserve has not recorded any poaching-related intrusions along the target fence line.

"Solio is the country's third rhino conservation site where we have supported the installation of FLIR thermal cameras. The first site was Lake Nakuru National Park in 2016, followed by Ol Pejeta Conservancy in 2020," says Geoffrey Chege, rhino programme coordinator at WWF-Kenya.

Meru National Park is tipped to be the fourth site. Since the first installations eight years ago, anti-poaching teams have learnt some lessons along the way.

One of the key learnings is the need to optimise power use in FLIR cameras to keep them going for more than three days.

"At Solio, we are powering the FLIR cameras using solar energy," Chege tells TRT Afrika.

Capacity-building among field staff is also crucial. "Technology is as good as the people who use it," says Awer.

Mission on track

The International Union for Conservation of Nature classifies the eastern black rhino as a critically endangered species.

When Kenya's Black Rhino Action Plan was drafted in 1983, surpassing the targeted headcount of 1,000 seemed implausible, if not unachievable.

"The East African nation has turned this perceived impossibility into a remarkable reality by more than doubling the black rhino population to 1,004 from less than 400 in the mid-1980s," Chege tells TRT Afrika.

"We are halfway past realising Kenya's long-term vision of reaching 2,000 black rhinos by 2037. As we celebrate World Rhino Day on September 22, I dedicate this achievement to all the rhino conservation teams across the country."