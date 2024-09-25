Several former Malian ministers and top military officials went on trial Tuesday for allegedly siphoning off millions of dollars during the purchase of a presidential jet in 2014 as well as military equipment.

The case is emblematic in Mali where the current military rulers came to power after a 2020 coup they said was aimed at ending corruption in president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's government, and his inability to fight insurgents and rebels.

The presidential jet was bought for $40 million at the time, and a huge quantity of arms were also bought without any tenders floated beforehand.

The case led the International Monetary Fund to freeze funds for Mali for six months.

Former prime minister

Former prime minister Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga, who was defence minister when the purchases were made, and former finance minister Bouare Fily Sissoko were detained in 2021 over the case.

They were accused of fraud, cheating and nepotism.

Maiga, who maintained his innocence, died in prison in March last year. His supporters accuse the junta of letting him die in prison.

The others accused include Mahamadou Camara, the former chief of staff of the toppled president.

