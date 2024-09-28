SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Osimhen scores twice as Galatasaray record first draw in season
Galatasaray were leading 3-0 before visitors Kasımpaşa made a strong comeback in the second half of the Trendyol Super Lig game in Istanbul.
Osimhen scores twice as Galatasaray record first draw in season
Galatasaray's hope of winning the game against  Kasımpaşa was dashed after their 3-0 lead was reversed. Photo: TRT Spor  / Others
September 28, 2024

Turkish Super Lig defending champions Galatasaray were held to a 3-3 draw as they hosted Kasımpaşa in Istanbul on Saturday.

Kasımpaşa made a surprising comeback in the second half to erase Galatasaray's 3-0 lead with their first goal in the 44th minute. This is the seventh week of the Trendyol Super Lig season.

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen scored twice for Galatasaray while Mauro Icardi scored the third goal.

Kasımpaşa's goals were scored by Fall, Hajradinovic and Nuno Da Costa. In the 54th minute, Kasımpaşa's penalty was cancelled.

It's Galatasaray's first draw this season after they won all their previous matches. They have now closed the seventh week with 19 points. Kasımpaşa, on the other hand, increased their points to seven.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us