Turkish Super Lig defending champions Galatasaray were held to a 3-3 draw as they hosted Kasımpaşa in Istanbul on Saturday.

Kasımpaşa made a surprising comeback in the second half to erase Galatasaray's 3-0 lead with their first goal in the 44th minute. This is the seventh week of the Trendyol Super Lig season.

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen scored twice for Galatasaray while Mauro Icardi scored the third goal.

Kasımpaşa's goals were scored by Fall, Hajradinovic and Nuno Da Costa. In the 54th minute, Kasımpaşa's penalty was cancelled.

It's Galatasaray's first draw this season after they won all their previous matches. They have now closed the seventh week with 19 points. Kasımpaşa, on the other hand, increased their points to seven.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.