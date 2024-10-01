A nearly 200-year-old mosque in Mbalizi, located in Tanzania’s southwestern Mbeya region, is set to be demolished to make way for a new road, prompting a mix of support and opposition within the local community.

Known as "Msikiti Mkongwe" (Old Mosque), the mosque was originally built around 1826 using grass and was later reconstructed with bricks.

The building underwent renovations in 1915, 1950, and 1956, and remains a place of worship as well as a significant historical landmark that has connected generations.

The demolition is part of the Mbalizi-Makongolosi road project, which is aimed at improving transportation infrastructure in the region.

Not opposing demolition

Despite the mosque's continued use, the local Islamic community has chosen not to oppose the demolition. Ustadh Juma Masoud Kassim, the mosque's secretary, told Anadolu that they understand the necessity of the government’s plans.

In anticipation, a new mosque is already being constructed next to the Old Mosque.

While some residents favor the infrastructure improvements, others argue the mosque should be preserved as a historical site.

“If not for this development, we would have preserved the mosque for future generations. However, when the government’s road expansion plan showed that half of the Old Mosque falls within the reserved area, the Islamic community chose not to oppose it, as the road benefits both Islamic and non-Islamic people,” Kassim said.

“We have begun constructing a new mosque, hoping it will be ready before the demolition.”

Worshippers' donation

Kassim also noted that the new mosque is being funded entirely by donations from worshippers and community members, without any financial support from the government.

“We are progressing slowly. There’s no financial support from the government, only sadaqa (charitable contributions) and materials like cement from community members,” he added.

The decision to demolish the Old Mosque has sparked mixed reactions in the community. Some residents, like Twaha, believe the mosque should be preserved. “The road should be designed to preserve the mosque,” he told Anadolu.

Others, like Kassim Madodi, a regular attendee at the mosque, expressed acceptance of the situation. “This mosque has been here since the days of our parents and ancestors, but development has its costs,” he said.

Necessity of road

Chunya District Commissioner Mbaraka Batenga, speaking at regional Maulid celebrations on Sunday, acknowledged the mosque's historical significance but emphasized the necessity of the road project.

“The mosque has a rich history, but it will be taken down to allow for road construction,” Batenga said.

The Old Mosque is believed to be one of the earliest in the Mbeya region, dating back to the colonial period .

