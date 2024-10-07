AFRICA
1 MIN READ
Zambia mine collapse kills at least 10 people
At least 10 people have been killed after a mine collapsed in southwest Zambia on Monday.
Zambia mine collapse kills at least 10 people
 Zambian police said that the investigation into the cause of the accident was still underway. / Photo: AA / Others
October 7, 2024

A collapse at a mine in southwest Zambia on Monday killed at least 10 people and injured five others, police said.

The accident occurred in the Mumbwa district on Monday morning.

"During the course of their mining activities, the earth collapsed on them" central police commissioner Charity Munganga Chanda said in a statement.

Rescuers initially recovered six people from the rubble, but one miner later succumbed to his injuries in hospital, the police said.

Police said that the investigation into the cause of the accident was still underway, and that they were working to confirm "the exact number of people who were in the mine at the time of the accident."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us