By Susan Mwongeli

Thirty-six years ago, the world lost a revolutionary icon. Samora Machel is a name that still echoes through southern Africa as a powerful symbol of freedom and anti-colonialism.

Born on 29 September 1933 in Chilembene, Mozambique, Machel's humble beginnings belied his destiny as a fearless leader, a champion of liberation, and a hero who challenged colonial oppression.

Machel was Mozambique's first president after its independence.

He was among visionary leaders like Patrice Lumumba of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Thomas Sankara of Burkina Faso.

Humble beginning

Machel paved a path to independence for his people. His impact was seismic. However, he and several of his ministers were killed in a plane crash in South Africa on 19 October 1986, whilst travelling from Zambia to Maputo, the Mozambican capital.

Many believed South Africa's then-white-minority apartheid regime was behind the plane crash. It denied the allegations.

Machel's background was a humble one. His family, like many others, was displaced by the Portuguese colonial regime in the 1950s, forcing them to endure imperialism's harsh realities.

At the time, he was a teenager. Yet, he rose above these challenges to lead the Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) against Portuguese colonial rule.Machel led Mozambique to independence in June 1975, embodying resilience and courage.

Network of resistance

As the first president, he prioritised education, healthcare, and land reform, shaping a socialist state that empowered the masses.

FRELIMO has ruled the Southern African country since then. Despite internal conflicts and foreign interference, the charismatic Pan-Africanist leader remained steadfast in his vision for a free and self-reliant Mozambique.

Machel's influence extended far beyond Mozambique's borders. He was a beacon of hope for the oppressed in the southern African region.

He sheltered persecuted freedom fighters from countries such as Zimbabwe, South Africa and Angola, helping to build a formidable network of resistance against colonialism and apartheid.

Machel's legacy endures, inspiring generations to fight for freedom and justice.His unwavering commitment to liberation and self-determination cemented his place as one of Africa's most revered leaders.

