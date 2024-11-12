BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
4 MIN READ
Central Africa Republic seeks lifting of embargo on its diamonds
The embargo was imposed after a political and military crisis sparked civil war in 2013.
Central Africa Republic seeks lifting of embargo on its diamonds
The embargo was imposed to prevent the export of "blood diamonds" mined in conflict zones. / Photo: Getty Images
November 12, 2024

The Central African Republic (CAR) sought Tuesday to convince the regulatory body for global diamond trading to lift all restrictions against it, ending an export embargo in place for more than a decade.

The Kimberley Process (KP) regulatory body opened its plenary assembly in Dubai on Tuesday under the presidency of the United Arab Emirates.

The CAR wants a total lifting of the embargo imposed since a political and military crisis sparked civil war in 2013, after decades of violence, instability and coups.

Mines and Geology Minister Rufin Benam Beltoungou highlighted at the opening session his government's efforts towards the return of peace and meeting the criteria for the lifting of the embargo, according to a statement by his ministry posted on Facebook.

Security problem

He has previously said - after KP experts visited in September - that "the conditions (for lifting the embargo) are now met since, on our side, the security problem no longer arises".

In addition, "the minimum traceability requirement has been resolved," he argued at the time.

For the first time since 2015, the expert team was able to see the situation on the ground.

Although the civil conflict lost intensity in 2018, the country still suffers bouts of violence and remains deeply poor.

The team went to several mining sites to verify compliance of extraction and marketing practices with international standards, designed to prevent the export of "blood diamonds" mined in conflict zones.

Gem quality diamond deposits make up - together with gold - one of the CAR's most precious resources.

Wagner group

Mining and research permits have been issued to Chinese, American, Rwandan and also Russian groups linked to the Wagner mercenary group backing the ruling regime.

The effect of sanctions on the CAR has been deep-seated.

In 2011, two years before a military coup which degenerated into a long-drawn-out civil war, the country officially earned 29.7 billion CFA francs (around $50 million) from 323,575.30 carats of diamond exports.

Last year, the total figure stood at just 324.3 million CFA francs, according to official figures.

The sanctions "should have been lifted as soon as constitutional order was restored in March 2016", Luc Florentin Simplice Brosseni Yali, director general of the KP's permanent secretariat in Bangui, said to AFP.

Mining sites

During the last UN General Assembly in New York, President Faustin Archange Touadera called for a total lifting of the embargo, emphasising his country was now "relatively stable".

But, despite efforts to expand state authority across the whole country, "the security situation remained volatile... owing to recurrent armed clashes over access to mining sites and influence over main road axes", the latest report from the UN force, MINUSCA, said.

An International Monetary Fund team, for its part, noted progress on the security front after a visit to Bangui in late September.

But it also highlighted "the still unfavourable" business environment, regulatory uncertainty and "persistent insecurity in certain mining areas".

The KP's meeting in Dubai, which runs until Friday, is the second full gathering of the year exclusively held for KP participants and observers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us