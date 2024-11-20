SPORTS
24 teams confirmed for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco
The qualification process was intense, with teams like reigning champions Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Nigeria, Senegal, and Algeria all vying for a spot.
Six stadiums in Morocco will host the matches. Photo: CAF / Others
November 20, 2024

The 24 teams that will compete in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco have been confirmed.

The tournament, which will be hosted by Morocco, is set to take place from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

Qualified Teams:

The 24 teams that have qualified for the tournament are:

Morocco (Host), Senegal, Nigeria, Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Tunisia, Algeria, Mali, Cameroon, South Africa, Burkina Faso, DR Congo, Cape Verde, Ghana, Guinea, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Zambia, Uganda, Angola, Benin, Mauritania, Namibia, Madagascar.

Key Venues:

Morocco boasts several world-class stadiums that will host the tournament's matches, including:

Mohammed V Stadium, Casablanca: A historic venue and potential host for the final.

Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat: A modern stadium with a rich footballing history.

Ibn Batouta Stadium, Tangier: A state-of-the-art facility capable of hosting large crowds.

Adrar Stadium, Agadir: A picturesque stadium with stunning views.

Marrakesh Stadium, Marrakesh: A popular venue with a passionate fanbase.

Fez Stadium, Fez: A historic stadium with a unique atmosphere.

While Morocco was the only team currently assured of a place in the tournament as the host nation, the remaining 23 spots were decided through a rigorous qualifying process.

The qualifiers, which kicked off in September 2024 and ended in November 2024, saw 48 nations divided into 12 groups, with the top two teams from each group securing their place in Morocco.

