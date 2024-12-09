AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Namibia opposition petitions court over election result
Namibia's main opposition party has filed papers with the electoral court, demanding access to tallies for all the cast and counted votes in November elections.
Namibia opposition petitions court over election result
The Independent Patriots for Change (IPC), led by Panduleni Itula, has already said it would not recognise the results of the November 27, 2024 Namibian elections. / Photo: AFP
December 9, 2024

Namibia's main opposition party filed papers with the electoral court on Monday demanding access to tallies for all ballots cast and counted in last month's vote, as the results will likely be legally challenged.

The Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) has already said it would not recognise the results of the election that was controversially extended twice, after logistical and technical problems meant some people did not vote on November 27.

The SWAPO party that has governed the desert nation since independence 34 years ago was declared winner with its presidential candidate, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, given 57% of ballots compared to 25.5% for the IPC's Panduleni Itula.

"There were clearly irregularities in the election," the IPC said in the application asking the court to oblige the election authority to provide tallies of votes cast and counted on all four days of the vote.

Malfunctioning electronic tablets

It needed this information to determine the extent of the irregularities and to "consider whether to launch proceedings concerning the validity of the elections", it said.

The election authority admitted to an array of problems on the first day of the vote. A shortage of ballot papers and malfunctioning electronic tablets led to long delays and queues of up to 12 hours, which some voters abandoned.

The IPC has alleged this was a deliberate attempt to suppress ballots by frustrating voters.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us