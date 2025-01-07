Morocco has secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the Kings World Cup Nations after a 4-2 victory over Japan in a crucial match at the KL Arena in Milano, Italy, on Monday evening.

This win follows a mixed start for Morocco in the tournament, beginning with a 4-1 loss to Colombia but rebounding strongly with a dominant 9-2 win against Ukraine in the group stage.

The match against Japan was a high-scoring affair from the outset. Morocco's Issam Erraki opened the scoring in the third minute, quickly followed by Mehdi Amri extending the lead in the 16th minute.

Japan's Kensuke Enjo pulled one back in the 20th minute, but Morocco responded immediately, with Nadir Louah restoring their two-goal cushion.

Fuad El Amrani added another goal for Morocco in the 24th minute, putting them firmly in control.

Japan managed to convert a penalty through Junichi Kato in the 38th minute, but Morocco held on for a 4-2 victory.

About tournament

The Kings World Cup Nations, held from January 1st to 12th in Italy, is a seven-a-side football tournament. Founded by former Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué and popular streamer Ibai Llanos.

The competition features innovative rules that set it apart from traditional football, such as shorter matches, as games consist of two 20-minute halves, creating a fast-paced and action-packed experience.

With this victory, Morocco advances to the quarterfinals, which will be played on January 8th and 9th.

The tournament will culminate in the final match at Juventus Stadium in Turin, where one of the 16 participating nations will be crowned champion of this innovative football competition.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.