High-speed moving objects were seen in the skies of southern and southeastern Ethiopia, the Ethiopian Space Sciences Society announced Friday.

The objects, reported to have been seen yesterday around 7:30 p.m., may be space debris or meteors, according to a statement by the organization.

“As we investigate the situation closely to determine the nature of the incident with certainty, we ask everyone to remain calm and assure them that we will provide updates as soon as we have more information,” the statement said.

It comes as Kenya Space Agency continued to examine a huge metallic ring that fell in the country on December. 30.

A ring nearly 8 feet (2.4 meters) wide and weighing 1,100 pounds (around 453 kilograms) fell from the sky into Mukuku village in eastern Makueni County.

