Elephant kills tourist in South Africa's Kruger park
South Africa national parks agency, SAN, urges people not to post images of the incident on social media.
A pair of elephants walk through scrub in Pilanesberg National Park in South Africa. Photo / Reuters
January 26, 2025

A tourist was killed by an elephant in South Africa's famous Kruger Park, the South African national parks agency SAN Parks announces.

"A tragic accident occurred when a tourist was charged and trampled by an elephant near Crocodile River at Malelane Gate. This, regrettably, resulted in loss of life," it said in a statement on Saturday night.

SAN Parks asked people not to post images of the incident on social media. "Additional details will be released in due course," SAN Parks said.

With some 20,000 square kilometers (7,700 square miles) of savannah extending to neighbouring Mozambique, Kruger is the largest game park in South Africa.

Except for fenced camps and a few picnic areas, it is forbidden to get out of your vehicle. A suspected poacher was killed by elephants in 2021 in the same park.

